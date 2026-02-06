I promise this won’t be the bummer of a post it’s about to sound like. Nobody needs that right now. But a large handful of important people and institutions have left my world recently, so this is my attempt at a memorial post for two mentors, an idol, a dynamo civic/literary leader, a bookstore, the Washington Post Books section, and democracy as we knew it maybe I’ll leave it right there for now.

Street Light by Giacomo Balla , 1909

A college mentor who might have cast a spell on me:

Heather Ross Miller (1939-2025) was the cranky writing professor of your dreams. I knew I loved her when a propped window slammed shut on the first day of class Freshman year and she boomed out in full North Carolinian, “GOD HATH SPOKEN!”

She had strong opinions that were always at least 20% tongue-in-cheek, which meant she could mime ripping up someone’s poem in class, or scold you for reading D. H. Lawrence, or ask why you didn’t “write more good stories like that first one” without hurting people’s feelings. (At least, she didn’t hurt Gen-Xers hardened hearts. I have no idea how gentler generations fared.)

I took several workshops with her, and at some point, maybe senior year, she saw me in the hallway and pointed a finger at me and said “You will never run out of stories.” And then she just walked on. It’s hard to explain how she somehow made it sound like a compliment and an accusation and a curse and a promise at the same time. But I carry that with me in the best way, and I carry her gleeful humor about writing, the amusement with which she’d approach any of our sloppy drafts, or even our best ones.

When she passed away in July, this poem of hers circulated online among my college classmates, although I’m afraid I can’t find where it was originally published. But please read it.

A grad school mentor who unlocked my writing:

I seem to have been particularly blessed with charming, arch, southern-accented writing instructors. David Huddle encouraged my writing at the crucial pivot point when I might otherwise have stopped. I do not have an MFA, but right after college I got my MA in English Literature at Middlebury College (the Bread Loaf School of English, an amazing 5-summer program where I now teach fiction writing, and you should check it out if you want to spend your summers in heaven)… The curriculum there delightfully allows for writing and even theater classes as relevant coursework, so I was able to study writing with both David Huddle and Paul Muldoon.

I could tell a thousand stories about David but they’ll be inadequate and make me sad, so I’ll only say that I’ll be able to hear one specific variety of his laugh (a high-pitched but somehow masculine “hee-hee!”) forever. And that my favorite reading of his started with him blasting Steve Earle’s “Copperhead Road.” And that he preferred to write everything in courier font. And that one summer, when I wasn’t even enrolled in his class anymore but he’d volunteered to read some of my new stories and meet about them over lunch (hero-level commitment), he asked why so many of my characters had quite limited viewpoints. (I had probably been reading too much Eudora Welty.) Then he said, “You know, you’re allowed to write characters who are as smart as you. Or even smarter.”

This is kind of obvious—so obvious that in future years he didn’t remember saying it and couldn’t imagine why it meant so much to me—but I needed to hear it. I’d been seeing my characters as people who needed to contain less than me, and I hadn’t seen that I could use them to work out things I didn’t yet know.

Because it’s quite long (physically long, you’ll see what I mean) I’m going to save my favorite poem of his for the very end of this post. The typography there isn’t perfect, so please understand that in the proper courier font, the two lines of each couplet are precisely the same length.

An idol:

While he was alive, Tom Stoppard (1937- 11/29/25) was my favorite living writer. His play Arcadia, in particular, has had a profound effect on all my writing since I first saw it twenty-some years ago (at the Bread Loaf School of English, actually, where there’s a professional ad hoc theater in residence all summer). I was lucky enough to see the first production of The Invention of Love in London in 1998, and I saw Leopoldstadt on Broadway a few years ago—and with those, too, I was not only moved (devastated, in the latter case), but I carried away intangible aesthetics that will continue to haunt my own work. Every year I rooted for him to get the Nobel, and it never happened.

We have this poster framed in our apartment.

A dynamo:

This one is raw and recent, but last Friday we very suddenly lost Brenda Langstraat Bui, the CEO of the Chicago Public Library Foundation, at 52. I had the joy of working with her on several projects and events and getting to know her also just as a friend and a brilliant, vivacious person. She was exceptional at her job not only because she made you feel like you were in a magical spotlight when you talked to her, and not only because she was so full of energy and enthusiasm, but also because she cared deeply about books and libraries and Chicago. Her family is asking for donations in her name to the Chicago Public Library Foundation, Working In The Schools (WITS) or the Indianola, Iowa Public Library

A bookstore:

Volumes Bookcafe was a beloved institution in Chicago for 10 years, and we are all devastated at its closure this week. In that time, they put around one million books into the world, and were home to countless launches, new friendships, and even proposals and weddings.

While several factors led to the closing, a big one was the imposition of a certain chain bookstore moving in down the block—a store that said it could break its own rule of not moving into neighborhoods with indie bookstores because Volumes was “more of a coffeeshop that also sells books” (a ridiculously false claim). Listen: Wherever you live, protect your independent bookstores. Go to events, buy books, buy puzzles or wrapping paper or whatever else they sell. Do it now, before it’s too late.

In January we had a really lovely farewell party, with a dozen of us reading tributes or making toasts or telling stories. Here’s me, looking inexplicably like I’m in a shampoo commercial, with sisters/owners Kimberly and Rebecca George looking on.

And here’s the very silly toast I made at the end. (I might have studied with some great poets but I’m, uh, not a poet, okay?)

To a million journeys started

in a place safe and gorgeous,

Here’s to the bookstore

And here’s to the Georges.

Here’s to told stories

From novels to barrooms

Here’s to Chicago

And here is to Volumes!

RIP Washington Post Books:

This one makes me more angry than sad. There’s the horror to begin with of a corrupt billionaire in the president’s pocket buying up one of our most important papers and now essentially shuttering most of it. And there’s the particular tragedy of losing Washington Post Books, which was, along with the New York Times, the most important and prominent place where new books were discussed in the US.

It was one of the thrills of my career to have my last novel reviewed and deeply understood by Ron Charles, and I’m heartened that he’s going to go on reviewing books in various capacities. His Substack, and a post about the layoffs, are right here; subscribing would be a lovely way to support him.

I’m also happier than ever to do work supporting Chicago Review of Books, an independent book review run by people who aren’t in anyone’s pocket. The CHIRB, which just turned 10, started out on its own and then came in under the umbrella nonprofit of StoryStudio, where I’m Artistic Director. It’s independently run, but we share a board and collaborate in fun ways. Along with Lit Hub, Los Angeles Review of Books, The Rumpus, The Millions, and others, it’s doing the essential work of talking about books and ideas. And as at those places, the shoestring budget barely covers operating costs. Donating to any one of those organizations would be a really lovely way to balance out the universe a bit today.

The winners of the 2025 Chicago Review of Books Awards (CHIRBys).

(I’m also going to have a post soon on writing professional book reviews, which is something you’re more qualified to do than you probably think. Stay tuned for that.)

And finally, here’s that poem I promised you:



(It’s from his collection Grayscale, available from LSU Press)

April Saturday, 1960

by David Huddle

I mean, Berkley Osborne and I had

small interest in each other, and

it was happenstance the afternoon

we found ourselves in the ballroom

of Wytheville Country Club, nobody

else around except Judy and Bobby,

her cousin and my pal, so serious

a couple they lost interest in us

immediately, put on a slow record

and stepped out on the dancefloor

to do something that could hardly

be called a dance. An undulating

embrace was what it was. Berkley

and I—joking—started a mannerly

box step. We’d spoken hardly ten

sentences before—maybe I grinned

at her one day in the hall or she

at me in band practice or history

but we’d never touched fingertips

let alone tried to dance. So it’s

no wonder we began in awkwardness

and humor, poking fun at the kiss

Bobby and Judy showed no signs of

breaking off. It’s strange enough

two couples dancing in a ballroom

with all the invisible chaperones

tsk-tsking, the other dancers not

yet having arrived, full daylight

reflecting over the parquet floor,

a line of chairs for wall flowers

along three walls, tables whitely

waiting for punch bowls perfectly

centered among cups, small plates

for cookies, party napkins placed

exactly so. Music stands awaited

sax man, trumpeter and trombonist;

the discreet piano widely grinned,

and the drums and cymbals yearned

to be punished. Meanwhile Berkley

and I box-stepped our laps nicely

around the ballroom. “Oh my God!”

whispered Berkley; she gave a nod

toward Bobby and Judy, only their

pelvises moving, his hands on her

butt and hers on his. They stood

in place, clothes on, a very good

boy and girl except for movements

of their tongues, hips, and hands.

The record that kept on repeating

was the soulful “Unchained Melody”

which cast a spell over the whole

room—it was like a space capsule

floating endlessly toward unknown

galaxies of eternal mid-afternoon

light with Berkley and me in orbit

around a red-hot Bobby-Judy planet.

Well, the box-step grows tiresome

after you step out box number one

thousand and four. Berkley and I

shifted position, she gave a sigh

then snuggled in close. I noticed

her warmth and her nice fragrance,

also her astoundingly small waist,

and the way her chest fit against

my chest. I think that’s actually

what caused the glandular anomaly

that followed—we sort of scooted

our chests around as if we needed

to get comfortable, the sensation

being about as erotic as anything

I’ve ever felt. So Berkley and I

were acquaintances transmogrified

suddenly into your basic two part

hormonally effervescent lust-unit.

One minute we were innocently box-

stepping away our lives, the next

we were groins and nipples, pubic

hair, teeth and tongues, a public

display of live pornography—well,

I shouldn’t exaggerate. We still

had our clothes on, and we didn’t

collapse to the floor. The event

was so mental and over so quickly

that the annals of sexual history

don’t even mention it. All right,

maybe it was no more than a tight

embrace with a remarkably intense

kiss and maybe the body movements

of accomplished lovers like Bobby

and Judy. Maybe a favorite hobby

of theirs was leading mere casual

friends into situations of carnal

possibility—Berkley and I locked

into each other, parts of a clock

fitting perfectly, moving in time.

We were just kids really, sixteen

and seventeen, we hadn’t had much

experience, certainly not of such

intensity or strangeness. I think

Eros looked at Cupid, gave a wink,

and suddenly Berkley sighed, “O,”

which took me over the edge. “O,”

I said, too— We just stood there

breathing and shuddering together.

Embarrassment set in very quickly,

but it was of the bonding variety,

and of course we couldn’t go back

to the box step. We tried to chat

and stand where we were, our arms

still around each other, our aims

a bit vague and sentimental. How

kind words were to come to us now

that we had learned such a lesson

of recapitulating ontology, human

folly, and the utter indifference

of stars drifting through silence.

“I have to go to tuck my shirt in”

or “I should splash cold water on

my face” or “Shouldn’t we get out

of here?”—our exact words aren’t

the point. At a certain emotional

pitch, the tone of a voice is all

that matters, somebody just croon

to me please, and I’ll be ok soon.

Ten thousand days have flown away

since that small piece of a sunny

afternoon. Berkley’s had her life,

I’ve had mine, and who can say if

what happened made any difference

to either of us? Her remembrance

may bring her a twitch of a smile

but that’s all. Sometimes I feel

I’m a sliver of dust in the great

pattern of creation, I think fate

is a vast intelligence. But then

I recall blips of cosmic nonsense

like that afternoon with Berkley:

Galactic energy started crackling

along the stratospheric periphery

with Darwin and Freud spastically

heaving in their graves and a boy

and a girl in a Virginia town, by

the whimsy of chaos, the theology

of random chance, were flung body

against body. Bless their hearts,

they played their ludicrous parts,