SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate's avatar
Kate
Jul 29, 2023

Will the classes be available via recording by chance (after payment of course!) or is live the only option?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Makkai
Rosemary Porto's avatar
Rosemary Porto
Jul 29, 2023

How do we sign up for the classes? Sounds terrific. LOL love the Cheeto humor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Makkai
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture