SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leandra's avatar
Leandra
Jan 23, 2024

I have your 2/28 event in Atlanta with Jessica Handler on my calendar. I love Jessica and I just finished your Story Studio class, so it seems like kismet.

As an academic fundraiser, I love your shoutout to fundraising. Thank you! LOL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Smolarek's avatar
Mike Smolarek
Jan 23, 2024

Any AWP readings for you this year? I know, we all love Kansas City in February!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Makkai
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture