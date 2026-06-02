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Mark Olmsted
Jun 2

You tried to disguise it, but clearly you were referring to the first book of my planned quadrilogy about underwater dragons living in an Atlantis-like paradise who are visited by time-traveling Mormon scuba-divers whose attempt to convert them instead leads to their transformation into half-human sea creatures, hence the title "Book of Mermen." Okay, maybe not traditional Pulitzer material, but my publisher (my Mom) absolutely forced me to submit it everywhere.

(Your reveal about what happens behind the scenes reminded me of the travails of Jeffrey Wright's character in "American Fiction" on a jury. So funny.)

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Steve L's avatar
Steve L
Jun 2

I learned a lot from this post - not that I'm a writer, but I am a voracious reader and appreciated your insight as to how these prize juries work.

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