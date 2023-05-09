SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mindy Stern's avatar
Mindy Stern
May 9, 2023

This story begs to be a limited series starring Amanda Seyfried and Pedro Pascal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Olmsted's avatar
Mark Olmsted
May 9, 2023

I love this thoroughly Makkain (rhymes with Hawaiian) sentence. "She was, among other things, known to stab people." So Bernard, the gay butler who made it onto the TV - movie, came after all this, then? I did not imagine he had a more dramatic predecessor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture