SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Coastlines by Carol Cobb Brown's avatar
Coastlines by Carol Cobb Brown
Jan 26, 2023

I am your biggest fan outside your known friends and family. Really. Have been planning to preorder your upcoming book and just did. Can’t wait. How bout you serve the recipe you included at an undisclosed book tour location? Requirements would include fans organize providing the ingredients. I’ll take the lead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maureen O’Connor Saringer's avatar
Maureen O’Connor Saringer
Jan 28, 2023

Not a very unique question, but one I'd like to know, please. Please tell us about your writing process. By which I mean, how do you corral all the bits (index cards? Scrivener?) Do you do all the research first, and then start writing, or just plow ahead and figure you'll fill in later? Or, do you write something that comes from a topic or thing that you've already been curious about? Sorry that this is not a well-crafted set of questions. Could you just ignore all that and tell about your process? I realize mine is probably different, but I always feel like mine is just WRONG. Please and thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture