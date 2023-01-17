SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fran Mason's avatar
Fran Mason
Jan 17, 2023

You have the freedom to wear what the guys wear -- "good" jeans, shirt and jacket look good on everybody IMO!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Philippe du Col's avatar
Philippe du Col
Jan 17, 2023

Amazoningly, I don’t must. So, I didn’t, and tried Bookshop.org. I have faith.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture