Mary Jane Brubaker
Jul 19

I am not an aspiring novelist but an avid reader with a great respect for and curiosity about how novelists do what they do. For those reasons, I thoroughly enjoy this Substack and I purchased The Novelist’s Toolkit. The insights you provide enhance my reading experience. Today’s post was particularly interesting and useful. Thank you!

Leandra
Jul 19

The Great Believers is one of the best books I've ever read (I think about it all the time) and I wholeheartedly agree it should be on that list. (I have to confess that one of the things I love about it is how *right* you get the world of development. Just spot on.)

Also, other readers of this substack, if you didn't already take the class Rebecca mentions and you're on the fence, DO IT. I took it in the fall and it is one of the most helpful writing classes I've ever taken.

