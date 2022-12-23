SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Olmsted's avatar
Mark Olmsted
Dec 23, 2022

One of those stories I did learn doing research on my own script, which starts with a Spanish pilot flying French Jews over the border to Spain with a plane stolen from Franco's airforce. To my knowledge, that never happened, but I figured it's no less unbelievable than Perlasca's story. In fact, that's why WWII is such a great backdrop for fiction, because if you can imagine it, it probably did happen, as did each of tens of thousands of equally extraordinary accounts of escape and survival, each more jaw-dropping than the next.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Claude's avatar
Claude
Dec 24, 2022

Wonderful story.

It reminds me of the true story of the Japanese ambassador who allowed Russian Jews to flee the country by giving them passports or other legal documents allowing them to travel.

Alas, I forgot the details, but not the story of the remarkable Japanese ambassador.

As I light my menorahs and think about those who celebrate Christmas and other holidays, I thank you for bringing another light on the holocaust’s nightmares, Rebecca.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture