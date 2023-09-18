SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brooke Lea Foster's avatar
Brooke Lea Foster
Sep 18, 2023

Great advice. I particularly like the part about whether you have a talent worth pursuing. I'd like to add that there are so many different types of fiction writers with so many different voices and styles. For years I was a creative nonfiction mag journalist so I wrote long form pieces. Even so I had to adhere to the voice of the publication. In magazine articles I didn't write long, beautiful and elaborate sentences, so I assumed I couldn't write fiction. But in my thirties, I revisited the works of Hemingway and Joan Didion (for creative memoir style) and I began to see that good writing often was clear, precise and evocative, just like the best journalism. Good fiction writers wrote in scene; they had to show, not tell. In my dream to write fiction, I had to first break out of my mindset of what I thought "good novels" looked like. If I try to compare myself to an author I admire that leans flowery or even literary, I'll lose every time. But I learned to accept that my style is different and yet my voice is still worthwhile and (very readable). That's when I was able to finally transition from journalism to full-time fiction. Thanks, Rebecca!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mindy Stern's avatar
Mindy Stern
Sep 18, 2023

Thank you, such great advice and THAT POEM! I started as a screenwriter (currently picketer), played around with memoir which lead me to personal essays which lead me to short and long fiction. Putting myself out there--workshops, classes, submitting, contests, publishing on Medium--has been the best confidence booster, lead to more work and an audience. At some point, you just have to jump in. And that poem, wow, yes. Keep going and ignore the noise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture