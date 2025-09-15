I’ve been talking here (well, I was talking here, before I got sucked into the vortex of summer and finishing my novel) about second person and how, against all odds, every story, every poem, every essay, is, on some level, in the second person. Last time, I broke that down in the geekiest way possible, and I promised examples. These are those examples! If you haven’t read that post, you might go back and read it first; or you might just jump into some experiential learning here, up to you.

Yes, Bob, we are talking to you.

We’re going to go on a quick journey here from literal, overt second-person all the way to pieces in which any sense of “you” is absolutely invisible (but still present).

What we’re going to be reading for here is what I call “the ear of the story”—who, in theory, is being spoken to?

After four movies, three concerts, and two-and-a-half museums, you sleep with him. It seems the right number of cultural events. On the stereo you play your favorite harp and oboe music. He tells you his wife’s name. It is Patricia. She is an intellectual property lawyer. He tells you he likes you a lot. You lie on your stomach, naked and still too warm.

- Lorrie Moore, “How to be an Other Woman”

This one is a literal second-person point of view, with listener-as-protagonist. It’s essentially second-person-as-first-person, the implication being that these events are narrated by this character to herself, or perhaps that an outside narrator is telling the it to the main character as it happens. (Don’t think too hard about the logic here. It works.)

Choose Your Own Adventure books also use a second-person protagonist, but one that is unnamed, ungendered, and really has no other signs of selfhood separate from the reader. The reader is invited to imagine themself in this story.

You are about to begin reading Italo Calvino's new novel, If on a winter's night a traveler.

- Italo Calvino, If on a winter's night a traveler

This is a weird one. The ear seems to be the literal reader of the book, about whom not a lot of further details are given (i.e., it’s probably very close to the actual reader, who is also about to begin reading Italo Calvino’s new novel).

Listen, my children, and you shall hear

Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere…

- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “Paul Revere’s Ride”

I don’t feel like we talk about his horse enough.

This one is similar in that the “you” is the actual literal listener… But in this case, it’s fairly unlikely that those listeners are children. Also, we’re probably reading it, not listening to it. So we’re essentially being cast as children; the contract we enter into with this poem is that we will “listen” with the wonder of children, as if we’ve never heard this story before.

Dear Sir,

I am writing to you to object to the word cremains, which was used by your representative when he met with my mother and me two days after my father's death.

- Lydia Davis, “Letter to a Funeral Parlor”

Davis’s story continues from here, and is contained within this one letter. So we have a named character as intended “ear,” someone absolutely distinct from the literal reader of the story, unless the literal reader happens to be this one funeral director.

You give your hand to me

And then you say “Hello.”

And I can hardly speak,

My heart is beating so.

And anyone can tell

You think you know me well,

Well, you don’t know me.

No, you don’t know the one

Who dreams of you at night;

And longs to kiss your lips

And longs to hold you tight

Oh I’m just a friend

That’s all I’ve ever been

Cause you don’t know me.

- “You Don’t Know Me,” Cindy Walker (sung most famously by Ray Charles)

If you want a huge variety of fascinating second-person pieces, look at love songs. In this case, the addressee or “ear” is a person who will not, by definition, ever hear it.

Lolita, light of my life, fire of my loins. My sin, my soul. Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap, at three, on the teeth. Lo. Lee. Ta… Did she have a precursor? She did, indeed she did. In point of fact, there might have been no Lolita at all had I not loved, one summer, an initial girl-child. In a princedom by the sea. Oh when? About as many years before Lolita was born as my age was that summer. You can always count on a murderer for a fancy prose style. Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, exhibit number one is what the seraphs, the misinformed, simple, noble-winged seraphs, envied. Look at this tangle of thorns.

- Vladimir Nabokov, Lolita

This one’s all over the place. It sounds at first like he’s addressing Lolita herself, but no, she’s going to be a third-person character here. The actual addressees are the ladies and gentlemen of the jury—presumably not a literal jury, but the judgmental public. And that same public/ear is the ones whose questions he’s anticipating (Did she have a precursor? Oh when?).

Lolita also has a brief frame narrative, in which the man who has found Humbert’s manuscript in his prison cell after his death is presenting it to the world… So we’re also that audience, at the same time. In both cases, we are pretending to be members of the public, much like ourselves, but in a world in which this story is true.

Let’s begin with the first clean fact, James: This ain’t no war story. War stories are out—one, two, three, and a heave-ho, into the lake you go with all the other alewife scum and foamy harbor scum. But isn’t it a pity. All those crinkly, soggy sorts of laid-by tellings crowded together as thick and pitiful as street cobbles, floating mushy bellies up, like so much moldy shag rug (dead as rusty-ass doornails and smelling so peculiar and un-Christian). Just isn’t it a pity, because here and there and yonder among the corpses are some prize-winning, leg-pulling daisies—some real pop-in-the-oven muffins, so to speak, some real soft lobbed, easy out drive lanes.

But that’s the way of the world, James, or so the fairytales go.

- Larry Heinemann, Paco’s Story

This one is wild. “James” is addressed throughout the novel, and we never learn who James is or why he’s the addressee. I imagine this would be an even stranger read if your name is, in fact, James. In any case, it gives the narrative voice a sort of pinpoint focus, one person who needs certain things explained, doesn’t need others explained, someone who doesn’t quite know “the way of the world” yet and perhaps expects more of a classic, romanticized war story.

If you really want to hear about it, the first thing you'll probably want to know is where I was born, and what my lousy childhood was like, and how my parents were occupied and all before they had me, and all that David Copperfield kind of crap, but I don't feel like going into it, if you want to know the truth. - J. D. Salinger, The Catcher in the Rye

I do need this sticker

There’s still a literal “you” here but we’re getting less specific now. We can assume from what Holden Caulfield says here, and goes on to say, that this “you” doesn’t know Holden’s life yet, but is perhaps around his age and can be spoken to much more casually and frankly than he might speak to his elders. And yet Holden postures a lot, too. “You” is someone he kind of wants to impress.

At some point, a rich old man named Ryland W. Peaslee had made an enormous donation to the program, and this was why not only the second-year fellowships he’d endowed but also the people who received them were called Peaslees. You’d say, “He’s a Peaslee,” or “She’s a Peaslee.” Each year, four were granted. There were other kinds of fellowships, but none of them provided as much money—eighty-eight hundred dollars—as the Peaslees. Plus, with all the others, you still had to teach undergrads.

- Curtis Sittenfeld, “Show Don’t Tell” (opening)

And now the only literal “you” is one that doesn’t include the listener; “you” stands in here for “one.” But there is absolutely still a sense of the listening ear. Notice how some things need to be explained, and some things don’t. We are assumed to know what “the program” is, as if we had just asked the narrator about it. And yet we do not know about “Peaslees.” So we could assume that we did not attend this particular MFA program in Creative Writing, but that we have some familiarity with the writing world and its graduate programs. And note that some of what we’re assumed to know about (e.g., the program itself) is fictional. No reader will actually know it, because it doesn’t exist. Instead, we’re being cast as people who know it, and as we read we pretend on some level that this is true.

Share

In accordance with the laws of social physics the group of four had begun to draw others into its conversational orbit: Melanie Richardson from the ICA, Nathalie Porter who worked on Art Review, and Scott Thomson, whom Jeff had known, on and off, for more than a decade.

- Geoff Dyer, Jeff in Venice, Death in Varanasi (pp 28-29)

Similarly here, we’re assumed to know some of this world, but not all of it. The (fictional) people Dyer names here are not ones we’re assumed to be familiar with. But we do know the organization and the publication. So we could say that we’re assumed to be/pretending to be people who know the art world pretty well, but either don’t know these particular people, or need reminders on who they are.

We can start to think now about what effect some of these decisions might have on the reader in terms of feeling included in, or excluded from, the story. In both this and the Sittenfeld, our assumed familiarity feels like inclusion and trust. And the generosity of the narrator in explaining to us what we don’t know also feels quite inclusive. But there’s still that hint of being an outsider, a newcomer.

Outside an isolated Ojibwe country trading post in the year 1839, Mink was making an incessant racket. She wanted what Mackinnon had, trader’s milk—a mixture of raw and distilled spirits, rum, red pepper, and tobacco. She had bawled and screeched her way to possession of a keg before. The noise pared at Mackinnon’s nerves, but he would beat her into silence. Mackinnon was from a family of powerful healers. She had been the beautiful daughter of Singobii, a supplier of rich furs.

- Louise Erdrich, “The Flower” (opening)

Now there’s absolutely no “you” at all. But what information is it assumed that we need? We are clearly new to this story, to these people and this place, or we wouldn’t need to be told the year and the setting. We also don’t know what “trader’s milk” is, because we needs its ingredients listed. Interestingly, we aren’t told who Mackinnon is—but it doesn’t seem to be implied here that we ought to know him, more that he’ll be explained later.

To me, this feels welcoming and generous, but not like I’m being included as part of this world—at least not quite yet. The fact that we have access right away to these characters’ thoughts does promise that we’ll soon feel comfortable here, if not like insiders.

One day Mala lowers her mask and says to Jesmin, my boyfriend wants to marry you. Jesmin is six shirts behind so she doesn’t look up. After the bell, Mala explains. For months now she’s been telling the girls, ya, any day now me and Dulal are going to the Kazi. They don’t believe her, they know her boyfriend works in an air-conditioned shop. No way was he going to marry a garments girl. Now she has a scheme and when Jesmin hears it, she thinks, it’s not so bad.

- Tahmima Anam, “Garments” (opening)

In this story opening, in contrast, nothing is explained. Everything that we learn, we learn from strong context clues. “Six shirts behind” suggests some kind of work with clothing. The bell and the mask hint at a factory. Since it’s notable that her boyfriend works in an air-conditioned shop, we can assume this place is not air-conditioned, and their position in society is quite low. Then we got “garments girl” in passing, and we can confirm some of our previous assumptions.

So in this case, we are assumed to already know everything, thus needing nothing explained—and yet we’re very quickly filled in, given information before we have time to wonder or feel lost. And she’s doing it all quite subtly and gracefully. Done poorly, these kinds of context clues can feel awkward and heavy-handed.

The effect here is very much one of inclusion. We aren’t outsiders looking in. At this point, we might also start to think about the political/theoretical/ethical issues around the question of glossing a culture for outside readers. It’s not likely that a majority of readers of this story (published in English, in the US) are intimately familiar with the workings of a Bangladeshi garment factory. And explicating everything for an outside gaze might feel problematic or, to use a technical term, “icky.” But not everyone will make the same decision on that glossing of culture; see the Erdrich, above.

Share

My name is Kathy H. I'm thirty-one years old, and I've been a carer now for over eleven years. That sounds long enough, I know, but actually they want me to go on for another eight months, until the end of this year. That'll make it almost exactly twelve years. Now I know my being a carer so long isn't necessarily because they think I'm fantastic at what I do. There are some really good carers who've been told to stop after just two or three years. And I can think of one carer at least who went on for all of fourteen years despite being a complete waste of space. So I'm not trying to boast.

- Kazuo Ishiguro, Never Let Me Go

Now things get really fun. This is the opening of a novel that is set in a world somewhat like our own, but (it’s clear from the opening) also eerily different. If the angle Ishiguro took here were to fill us in on everything as outsiders, he’d either have to explain what’s going on, or make his narrator willfully, tauntingly, keep information from us. Instead, by casting us as people who already know this world, he finds an excuse for Kathy H. to leave out crucial information.

It’s a strange mix of inclusion and alienation… We’re implicated in this world immediately, but we also fundamentally don’t know what’s going on.

I also want to note, though, how clear Kathy is in what she does tell us. While we aren’t going to learn yet what a carer is or does, she isn’t also mentioning fifteen other things we’re unfamiliar with. The sentences are short and declarative and easy to follow. Readers will instantly understand that they’re in good hands, and all will be revealed in due time; they aren’t just missing something, the author didn’t just forget to explain something.

This mode tends to be a solid choice for speculative fiction, including science fiction and fantasy. Talking as if we already know this world has the added benefit of making the world seem more real, more convincing—not like it was made up five minutes ago for the purposes of this story.

Let’s do one more, from a weird, postmodern masterpiece:

He crawled out of the gorse-bush, brushed the prickles from his nose, and began to think again. And the first person he thought of was Christopher Robin.

("Was that me?" said Christopher Robin in an awed voice, hardly daring to believe it.

"That was you."

Christopher Robin said nothing, but his eyes got larger and larger, and his face got pinker and pinker.)

So Winnie-the-Pooh went round to his friend Christopher Robin, who lived behind a green door in another part of the Forest.

- A. A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

Winnie-The-Pooh, postmodern edgelord

I’m not sure I can even begin to parse what’s going on here. The conceit is that Christopher Robin is listening to these stories, which are being made up for his benefit. And he can occasionally interrupt these same stories. But the narration about those interruptions is not being directed at Christopher Robin, but rather at some outside observer. So we have a double narration, and a double ear for the story. With narrative interruptions that occasionally influence the telling. What the actual fuck?? It’s brilliant and weird.

If I haven’t given you a migraine with all this, I invite you to read for the concept yourself. Pull ten novels off your shelf and look at the opening pages, asking yourself what we’re assumed to know or not know, how we’re being spoken to, how included or implicated in the story we are, and what kind of person we’re being cast as.

And for paid subscribers, read on and I’ll take you inside my own thinking on how the ears (plural!) work in one of my own novels, The Great Believers.