We’re awash in so many great best-books-of-the-year lists that you don’t need me to tell you what books to buy right now. (But let me remind you that books are easy to wrap, easy to pack or ship, and you can personalize them more meaningfully than most other gifts!)

But assuming you’ve already done your book shopping, here are a few other great gifts for readers and writers, from pillows and games to the writing retreat you really deserve to give yourself!

For… people who appreciate a really good pen but don’t need it made of gold

A couple of years ago someone asked me to sign a book and I didn’t have a pen, so I used her pen. Then I fell in love with the pen. And I came home and ordered a dozen black ones and a whole rainbow of colored ones. They are extremely smooth and you don’t have to press down at all. “TUL pens” sounds like they’d be Swedish or something, but I’m sorry to tell you that these are made by Office Depot. That’s why they’re affordable, though! Do not get these for your uncle who signs his bills with a $12,000 fountain pen. Get them for people who like to doodle in the margins.

For… someone with a lawn

I didn’t learn till recently that the Little Free Library movement was started by one particular person, Tod Bol, in 2009. (I guess I figured they’d been around forever and suddenly caught on?) He died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, but by then (I also didn’t realize) Little Free Library had become a global nonprofit. You can support their work by buying a kit or a finished library from their website.

For… the reader who “doesn’t have time to read”

A subscription or credit bundle or individual audiobook at Libro.fm. It’s SO much better than Audible in every way and has all the same exact audiobooks, with only a few exceptions. The big difference is that your money goes to the independent bookstore of your choice. And you can see the staff picks from that store, or just about any other one. I also like that the app gives you a percentage for your progress (in addition to the remaining time), which Amazon doesn’t.

For… college students

I love these reading/study pillows on Etsy, and this is such a great year to support individual artists/makers rather than, you know, Target.

For… someone who knows what’s up

If you want to give someone a meaningful literary gift, please do not order a cute Emily Dickinson notepad from Amazon. There’s so much fantastic literary swag that you can order directly from the amazing small presses and literary nonprofits who could SERIOUSLY use your money, especially now.

Lit Hub is no longer allowed to sell their iconic Joan Didion tote bag, but you can get this amazing hat instead:

Or you can support the small press Melville House with THEIR iconic Bartleby tote bag:

Or buy your new nephew this amazing onesie from the Center for Fiction to tide him over till he makes the “5 under 5” list:

For… your family

You’ve probably seen this game advertised. I just want to tell you: It’s worth it. To play Ransom Notes you just grab a handful of word magnets, and then you try to give the best answer to the prompt. We’ve had this for several years now and it hasn’t grown old. It’s always funny, very simple, and good for kids and teenagers as well as adults. I had to take a few cards out to make it family-friendly, but only a few.

(Also: I linked to Barnes & Noble above, but remember that your local indie bookstore might carry games and puzzles, and this is one more way you can support them!)

For… me. Someone please buy it for me.

This “cuddle chair” from Neiman Marcus, which is clearly a reading chair for one person to sit in sideways . Look at it, it’s like a playpen for grownups! You can bring a pile of books and a bowl of popcorn in there. Or you could bring your laptop in there to write, and also, like, a sippy cup of wine.

Yes, it costs over $5,000, but

For… yourself, or someone you really, really like

I’m going to be leading another international writing retreat next fall. I’m supposed to open registration in a limited way, so I’m posting the details below the paywall. (If you’re dying to know and aren’t a paid subscriber, you can maybe get there with some deep internet sleuthing, and/or I’ll be posting it publicly soon, as long as it isn’t full!)

