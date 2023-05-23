I was reading a general-audience history book last week, and found myself shouting at the book every time the author described the smell of the air or the glint in someone’s eyes. You weren’t there, man! Don’t pretend you were there!

At one point, he described everything some guy passed on this one walk in 1920s Chicago, and at first I thought, well, maybe this guy kept a really intense diary. But then the guy in question was shot dead.

If you lie to me about the pangs of hunger some guy felt in passing a donut shop, how do I know you aren’t lying to me about everything else?

I have quite a few literary pet peeves, but the fun thing about pet peeves is they’re personal, the things that probably only bother you and a few other people.

So I want to hear some of yours. Let’s gripe away in the comments section!!