Eileen Madden
Feb 21, 2023

As you’re setting up new tour dates…. Any chance there’s room for a stop at Word Haven in Sheboygan, WI? This less than a year old indie bookstore is really great, and the owner, Kelly Holstein is busting her ass to build an inclusive, welcoming space. She not only carries books the local school library was compelled to ban, she spoke at the sb meeting in support of the librarians. My only interest in this venture is selfishly wanting it to stay open. Word Haven is my Libro.fm bookstore, and I just bought your new book there. Can’t wait to listen.

Mark Olmsted
Feb 21, 2023

Q: Did I order a book?

A: Yes, it is arriving today.

Q: Is there really no reading in L.A.?

A: Read the fine print. "Other dates to be scheduled." If L.A. is skipped, I wonder whether she would let me forge her signature. Of course, it is an excuse to go down to Coronado for the weekend, which maybe is legally less fraught. So yeah, I will make the trip. I need a vacation, anyway.

Q: Did I know about Rebecca's other books?

A: Yes! I loved "The Borrowers" and am debating on whether to read "The Hundred-Year House" or "Music for Wartime" first after "I Have Questions for You."

Q. You're not going to sneak in a plug for your own book, are you?

A: No, that would be obnoxious. This is Rebecca's day. Don't make it about you.

1 reply
19 more comments...

