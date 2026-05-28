Yes, I’m still reading my way around the world. (If you’ve started reading this Substack in the past year or two you’ll have no idea what I’m talking about, because I took an unexpectedly long break, but I explain it all here.)

I can tell you now that ONE reason it was on pause was that I was the chair of the fiction jury for the Pulitzer Prize, which meant reading nothing but contemporary American fiction for a good seven months. There were other reasons before that, and other reasons before that. A lot of those reasons were prize-judging, and one reason was novel drafting, and one reason was global politics and also I have teenagers.

I’ve been getting a lot of questions about judging the Pulitzer, and so on Monday I’m going to do a post entirely about judging prizes—this one and others. I’ve realized people (readers, writers, people making confident predictions) have a LOT of false assumptions about how these things work…

Meanwhile, I did progress somewhat in my global reading. I kind of feel like a 19th century traveler who was trucking along just fine before getting marooned for two years on some island and assumed dead.

But here I come, sailing on from my island with moderate scurvy, and I want to tell you about the three African novels I read in this time. Then I’ll tell you all the best Unhinged Woman novels I’ve found recently.

The HMS I Was Busy

(And at the very end of the post, you can find my full list of the books in translation I’ve read so far, and the next couple that I’m planning; I hope you’ll join me in reading.)

by Mia Couto, translated from Portuguese by David Brookshaw, 2012

This one wasn’t originally on my list, and I really wasn’t aiming for books by white dudes as I read my way around Africa—but this one slipped in sideways so I’ll count it and I’ll bump some European book from the list later on. Last year, I helped judge the PEN/Nabokov Award for Achievement in International Literature. It’s a career prize, meaning we were reading multiple books by the authors we were considering, and Mia Couto was our winner. I’d read nothing by him prior to this, and then read several—but Confession of the Lioness was the one that knocked me out.

Mariamar’s sister is one of the women recently devoured by a lion in the village of Kulumani. Archie is a famous hunter brought to town to take out the lions. The two already met once, sixteen years ago… This is an unsettling book, exploring the lingering, festering curses of physical and sexual and political violence, and it leaves you questioning the distinction between human and animal in more than one way.

by Gebreyesus Hailu, translated from Tigrinya by Ghirmai Negash; written in 1927 and published in 1950; English translation published in 2012

This is a slim book—just 64 pages—and was one of the earliest novels written in an African language.

The title character is a young Eritrean man forced to fight in Libya for the Italian colonial army. The conscripted soldiers, the “Ascari,” were made to battle the rebelling Libyan nationalists (in other words, to help uphold the same colonizers who are crushing and exploiting his own country). It’s also a novel of personal political awakening, although any redemption here is solely intellectual and artistic; I’m not spoiling much to say that things remain bleak at the end. (And they remained bleak long after this book was written. By 1939, 40% of eligible Eritrean men had been forcefully conscripted into the Ascari to fight for Mussolini.)

As a side note: I notice that this foundational text has no Wikipedia page in English. If you’re someone who makes Wikipedia pages, you could read this book and then make one.

Democratic Republic of Congo: Mr. Fix-It

by Richard Ali A Matu, translated from Lingala by Bienvenu and Sarah Sene, 2014/2017

Another slim book, this one also tragic by propelled by humor. The novel starts with Ebamba (the name translates to the “Mr. Fix-It” of the title) whose wedding must wait until an absolutely impossible dowry is paid. Things go downhill fast from there, thanks to his own poor choices and some horrible luck.

One thing I love about reading in translation is letting go of expectations and judgments I’d have for an American novel… This is a strange book that some might find abrupt in its shifts and its ending, but it was lovely to accept it on its own terms. I loved that every few pages something really happened—a pacing hard to find these days in American fiction.

FYI, this is what comes up when I look up “Mr. Fix-It” on Bookshop.

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Now, I will rate the unhinged women

(A note of explanation: I’ve been staying sane-ish by listening to a lot of audiobooks (yayyy, Libro.fm), and new American novels are a lot easier to find on audio than 1927 novels from Eritrea.)

We’re in the middle of a strangely specific renaissance of novels about American women who come absolutely unglued. (Let’s speculate why, shall we???) You’ve probably read a bunch of these; their protagonists range from women we’re deeply worried about (Emma Cline’s The Guest) to women largely still in control as they dive headfirst into chaos of their own making (Miranda July’s All Fours).

I don’t always love this genre, which can skew very “white girl performs manic pixie dream breakdown for the male literary gaze,” but there are quite a few Unhinged Woman novels I’ve loved recently.

I’d like to believe this says FEMINISM COKE FEMINISM at the bottom

Here are a bunch of very recent ones (some more literary, some pure potboilers), ranked from least-unhinged to most-unhinged. I do recommend these all on audio so that’s the link I’ve provided below.

State Champ, by Hilary Plum. A woman quite understandably losing it after locking herself in a now-closed abortion clinic and going on a hunger strike. Fantastic, intense, short novel.

Unhinged rating: 🫠

Anita de Monte Laughs Last, by Xochitl Gonzalez. The ghost of a murdered artist wreaking havoc. Understandable rage. Gorgeous novel.

Unhinged rating: 😲😲

Yesteryear, by Caro Claire Burke. Ignore the BookTok discourse, which mostly misses the point. This book is in fact delightfully unhinged.

Unhinged rating: 😳😳😳

Creep, by Emma Van Straaten. A woman is obsessed with the man whose apartment she cleans; they’ve never met. A lot of fun.

Unhinged rating: 😵😵😵😵

The Dead Husband Cookbook, by Danielle Valentine. There might be dead husbands in the meatballs. Not terribly serious (as you might guess) but a fun read.

Unhinged rating: 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯

Murder Bimbo, by Rebecca Novack. Our narrator might be reporting to the CIA, or she might have been duped by someone pretending to the be the CIA, or she might just be bloodthirsty… Lots of great narrative fuckery; I really enjoyed this.

Unhinged rating: 🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀

She’s a Lamb!, by Meredith Hambrock. Instead of being cast in The Sound of Music, an actress is hired as the child-wrangler instead, and then she comes SUPER UNDONE. I’ve made about ten people read this already.

Unhinged rating: 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱

Sky Daddy, by Kate Folk. The protagonist is sexually and romantically attracted to airplanes. And yet it’s also a really strong literary novel, somehow.

Unhinged rating: 😱🤯😲😱🤯😲😱🤯😲

Open Wide, by Jessica Gross. OH MY GOD whattttttt did I read??

Unhinged rating: 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

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And here’s that list of my books in translation, with stars by my favorites (although I whole-hearted recommend ALL of these):

1 Hungary - The Door, Magda Szabo*

2 Croatia - You with Hands More Innocent, Vesna Parun

3 Bosnia - My Heart, Semezdin Mehmedinovic

4 Austria - The Piano Teacher, Elfriede Jelinek

(Those first four I wrote about only on Twitter (RIP); the rest all have Substack posts, if you care to find them.)

5 Albania - The File on H, Ismail Kadare*

6 Greece - The Murderess, Alexandros Papadiamantis*

7 Turkey - Madonna in a Fur Coat, Sabahattin Ali*

8 Syria - No Knives in the Kitchens of this City, Khaled Khalifa

9 Palestine - Minor Details, Adania Shibli*

10 Lebanon - The Stone of Laughter, Hoda Barakat

11 Yemen - The Hostage, Zayd Mutee’ Damag*

12 Egypt - The Open Door, Latifa Al-Zayyat

13 Sudan - Thirteen Months of Sunrise, Raina Mamoun

14 Mozambique - Confessions of the Lioness - Mia Couto*

15 Eritrea - The Conscript, Gebreyesus Hallu

16 Dem. Rep. of Congo - Mr. Fix-It, Richard Ali A Matu

The next few:

Somalia - Little Mother, Cristina Ali Farah

Kenya - Wizard of the Crow, Ngugi Wa Thiong’o

Tanzania - No Edges (Swahili story anthology)

Uganda - White Teeth, Okot p’Bitek