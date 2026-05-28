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Terri Lewis's avatar
Terri Lewis
43m

"The Stone of Laughter" wins best title. "You with Hands More Innocent" a close second. Off to get a couple of these; I'm sated with US and British fiction right now.

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Amy Stark Tercek's avatar
Amy Stark Tercek
1h

Love this! And your book recommendations!

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