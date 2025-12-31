My Spotify Wrapped is whatever my kids listened to the most, I have seen precisely two movies in the theater this year (the new Superman and 1954’s White Christmas), and I worry about hurting people’s feelings by doing a Best Books list (although you’ll hear more later about what I read this year)… So I do NOT have a bunch of year-end wrap-up lists for you, but I do have seven completely unrelated things of interest, including a couple of classes you can take, a questionable food habit, and a karaoke mystery.

Chicagoans might not be puzzled about my being 71 years behind on my movies, but for those who don’t know, the Music Box Theater does the best Christmas show double-headers (pictured above), complete with a live organist and boozy hot chocolate. Highly recommend.

Something that made me extremely happy:

There are many things that astound me about the life The Great Believers continues to have in the world, and I’ll probably write about some of them in ‘28 when we get to the book’s tenth birthday. But this one took me completely by surprise. The journalist Mary Norkol wrote an amazing piece in the Sun Times this summer about the 40th anniversary of Unit 371 at Illinois Masonic Hospital (the groundbreaking AIDS unit I wrote about in TGB), and Drs. David Moore and David Blatt, who founded it. Then last week, this came out:

It’s worth reading both of them (here’s the original story and here’s the recent essay). When you’re at your desk sweating out the worst versions of your own book and then spending five minutes wondering if your character should sit on a couch or a sofa, it’s very hard to imagine that a work of fiction (your imaginary friends and their adventures!) could have real impact on the real world.

From the essay: “I thought of all the storybook characters I knew so intimately, all the ones who held my heart in their hands, some holding it gently and keeping it safe, others squeezing so hard it hurt, others leaving this earth and taking a piece of my heart with them. I thought of the people in my life who had done the same. That’s what happened when I read the story of Yale Tishman and his friends — so I decided to find his real-life counterparts. Thank God I did.”

Meanwhile, on December 1st, I got to attend an anniversary commemoration of the unit thrown by Masonic, where I saw Drs. Moore and Blatt for the first time since I interviewed them for the book back in 2015. I can’t explain their work better than Norkol’s two articles, so I’ll just add that this quilt, which Masonic brought out for the celebration, was put together over the years by doctors, nurses and other staffers. Whoever was closest to a patient they lost would sew the square by hand. Dr. Blatt told me the nurses teased him that they wished his handwriting was as good as his sewing.

Dr. Blatt, Dr. Moore, and on the left, their original charge nurse

I taught an online seminar about writing while parenting, and you can watch it:

Speaking of how important it is that you finish that book you were writing and how you never know who needs to read it and how it might mean that you need to balance your messy life to fit writing in…

A couple of weeks ago I taught a two-hour online seminar for “5 Things I’ve Learned” about writing while parenting. We talked about practical considerations, priorities, and brain chemistry, among other things. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to prioritize your writing, this could be a good place to start. This class aired live earlier this month, but you can purchase the recording here!

Here’s a screenshot of a slide I shared, talking about some of the groundwork we have to do to figure out where writing will fit in our lives, rather than just hoping we’ll magically find the right circumstances:

Help an essential translators’ organization survive!

Early in the year, I wrote about some of the many arts organizations who were robbed of vital funding by our current regime. I mentioned American Literary Translators Association (the only organization in the United States devoted exclusively to literary translators), but I want to tell you more about it as the year closes out and they fight for their survival:

They offer fellowships and mentorships each year (in 2026: 13 mentorships to emerging translators, 8 of which are offered in South Asian languages).

They hold an annual Awards Ceremony, celebrating excellence in by giving out 6 awards for translated literature—one crucial way that ALTA brings prestige and visibility to the often “invisible” art of literary translation.

And they put on an annual conference and mentorship program—this year without $25–30K in NEA support for the first time in many years.

ALTA needs help. They’re looking to reach their goal of raising $30,000 by December 31 (today!). You can donate at the link below:

https://alta.app.neoncrm.com/campaigns/2025-winter-fundraiser

Look at all these gorgeous translators!

My translators are co-authors, and their devaluation (from defunding moves like this, and from idiotic decisions of at least one publisher to move to robot translations) is so deeply depressing. Please help me support them.

My bizarre food hack of the year:

And now, a less serious interlude.

You’re gonna make a face, but hear me out: Pickled quail eggs. They’re amazing and you can get spicy ones if you want and you can put them on salad or stand in front of your fridge like a deranged oviraptor eating them with fork out of the jar. And they have more protein than chicken eggs.

This is the farthest thing from a sponsored post (although wouldn’t it be great if I were getting paid major cash from Big Quail?)…But I found the place that supplies the good ones to country markets that then slap their own label on it and this is it in the photo. I’m not linking because I have no idea how ethically these quail are farmed (if you have sources on that I’m all ears) but I can say they taste fantastic if you’re into that kind of thing and haven’t closed this post in disgust.

My organization got a big lovely grant!

As many of you know, I’m Artistic Director at StoryStudio Chicago, a 22-year-old nonprofit creative writing center where you can take classes in just about any genre, and you can take them online if you don’t live in Chicago or if you do live in Chicago and hate going out in the cold. We’re especially proud of the huge number of community partnerships we’ve gotten going, and it’s all getting kicked into high gear now because we got a $100,000 MacArthur grant.

It wasn’t totally organized when this photo was taken, but visiting faculty are on the left, students in the middle, and regular faculty on the right. I made the signs with a 19th century letterpress and it was so fun.

This year we also finally built a shelf of published student and instructor work, and here it is when we’d just started to fill it. For instance, in that middle column of student work, you’ll notice books by alumni like Ling Ma (seriously!) and Christie Tate (!) and Julia Fine (!) and you’ll see lauded debuts by Rickey Fayne and Amanda Churchill facing out there, but we had yet to load up on alumna Gillian Flynn (not kidding!) and others.

If you’re interested in learning more or taking a class or even throwing us some year-end support, you can check us out here.

Come study with me in Andalusia!

After a really lovely first writing this fall retreat with Uptrek, an organization that coordinates incredible artist retreats in Europe, I’m hosting a second one next October (5-12) – this time in Andalusia, on the southern coast of Spain. If you’re already sold, below is the link to sign up—there are six spots left (of 15) so you may want to jump on it:

https://uptrek.com/retreat/start-something-new-start-anew-writing-retreat-author-rebecca-makkai-spain

Now, if you need more convincing… The theme this time is “Start Something New, or Start Anew” – in other words, we’ll find inspiration in the new, the strange, and the unexpected. You do NOT have to start a new project; this can just be about bringing fresh perspective to an older piece.

I’ll be giving craft talks, we’ll share meals together (prepared by a private chef), explore some nature near the estate (volcanic calderas, dramatic cliffs, and mysterious rock formations!), and take a trip to the nearby historic city of Almería. And we end the week with an open mic, giving you the option to share what you’ve written.

There’s a ton that’s included:

Lodging

Trips to nearby Almería, to the historic Alcazaba Fortress, and to nature sites.

Transportation and guides for all planned activities

Food! (Breakfasts, lunches, and dinners) The food on our French retreat was ahMAZing, and this is apparently just as great.

But some that isn’t:

Your airfare/travel insurance

Tips for the staff

Stamps to write letters home telling everyone you’re staying forever in the south of Spain

It costs what you’d expect (not cheap), but you all know where else to find me if Spain is not in your budget next year.

Convinced? Here’s that link one more time:

https://uptrek.com/retreat/start-something-new-start-anew-writing-retreat-author-rebecca-makkai-spain

A Mystery:

I took this photo last night in a hospital gift shop. And I want you to notice the top middle, above the angry-looking ear pods. Under what exact circumstances does it make sense to do karaoke in a hotel room? And/or after what hospital procedure is a karaoke speaker an appropriate gift?

At first I thought of some happy occasion like a new baby, but good lord, no, you’re not doing karaoke on the maternity ward and waking everyone up. Then I thought maybe like a young group of friends gathering to celebrate their friend’s successful kidney transplant or transition surgery, but again… Or maybe a New Year’s party tonight for a guy in a full body cast who can still belt it out?

Please solve the mystery for me. There’s got to be a right answer.

Meanwhile, here’s a postcard from 1905. I like the sentiment, and also the zesty little horn.