SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philippe du Col's avatar
Philippe du Col
Apr 10, 2023

On the prompt. It was the short, loud, bully. Like all short, loud bullies he responded, and relented, to force. He later became the coxswain on the Olympic Rowing team which President Carter prohibited from going to Moscow.He remained short.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Olmsted's avatar
Mark Olmsted
Apr 11, 2023

On character notes, I just have to share the perfect description of his mother by Preston Sturges:

"My mother was in no sense a liar, nor even intentionally unacquainted with the truth…as she knew it. She was, however, endowed with such a rich and powerful imagination that anything she had said three times, she believed fervently. Often, twice was enough."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture