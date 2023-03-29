I’ve had a ton of amazing Q&A sessions while on the road for I Have Some Questions for You. But we always have to tiptoe around certain reveals, and I end up with questions like “Okay, so the thing that we learn with the thing, how did you thing the thing?”

So I wanted to collect your spoiler questions (and your non-spoiler questions) here, and I’ll answer as many of them as I can, sometime next week. I’ll put the spoiler ones after a giant warning sign, so you can stop reading if you need.

Questions can be about this book and anything around it—the cover, the editing process, etc.; I’ll likely pick the most specific ones to answer, especially things I haven’t been asked before. For basics, you might check out some of the interviews I’ve already done, like this one or this one.

You can submit your question in the comments section here. To keep trolls at bay, I keep my comments open only to paid subscribers—but if you’re a free subscriber and got this as an email, you can also just reply to the email and I’ll see your message.

Send me your questions by the end of the weekend for inclusion!