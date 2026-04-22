I don’t normally assume anyone here in the US or elsewhere pays close attention to Hungarian politics, but I feel like given the events of the past two weeks, I don’t need to explain (other than to remind you that I’m Hungarian-American) why I’ve broken out in happy tears about twenty times in the past ten days.

Budapest last Sunday night

But I’ve realized I do need to explain something else, which is why—beyond the obvious—you saw those videos of people singing Queen’s “We Are the Champions” in the streets of Budapest.

Story time:

In July of 1986 in Budapest, Freddie Mercury gave one of the first rock concerts “behind the Iron Curtain” as part of his Magic Tour. Rock hadn’t really penetrated Hungary except underground, or watered down. (Briefly: In the ‘60s, it was mostly squelched, with the most popular group banned from recording; in the ‘70s, music had to pass inspection from a Song Committee (really) that kept both the music and lyrics old-fashioned and anodyne; things started to change in the early ‘80s, but an underground punk band was also imprisoned for political incitement in ‘83.)

There were 80,000 people in attendance at the Népstadion. Queen played 23 songs, finishing with “We Are the Champions” and “God Save the Queen.”

More importantly: Halfway through the concert, Freddie Mercury surprised the crowd (really surprised them) by singing the first verse of “Tavaszi Szél Vizet Áraszt,” a traditional song that… Okay, the best way I can describe it is like if “Edelweiss” from The Sound of Music were an actual Austrian folksong, and not an invention for the musical. This song is sung at major moments (like last Sunday night, in the streets), it was sung to me as a lullaby, I sang it as a lullaby to my kids, new versions are still recorded by string quartets, etc. It’s a love song about springtime and birds; the refrain, “virágom,” means “my flower” or, less literally, “my darling.” And it’s a traditional song of the Moldavian Csángós, a Hungarian-speaking ethnic group in what’s now Romania—so, profoundly homegrown and Magyar, unlike the Soviet-controlled government.

Mercury practiced for three days—and it was absolutely immaterial (I kind of love it) that he had to read the lyrics off his hand, or that he went with “dah-dah-dah” after that first verse. Listen to the crowd’s reaction.

It mattered hugely that he wasn’t just like “Here you go, you sheltered people, here’s the stuff you’ve been missing” but actually engaged with the culture, learned the song, and sang it to the crowd… I’d love to know if someone gave him the idea, or if he asked around, but what matters is that he put in the effort.

If you want more context, here’s a British news segment about the concert. LOL at the coded way they basically ask if he’ll be flamboyant onstage.

And of course (re: “If I’m still alive I’ll come back”) he likely suspected he wasn’t coming back. He wasn’t diagnosed with AIDS until the following year, but he had symptoms long before that and absolutely knew.

A related sidebar: Under Viktor Orbán and Fidesz, the Hungarian translation of The Great Believers, and all other books containing gay characters, have been considered so dangerous that booksellers must sell them in “closed packaging” or be hit with enormous fines. Orbán also outlawed pride parades.

I’m sure there were many younger Hungarians in last Sunday’s crowd who didn’t know the history of Queen in Budapest and just like the song, but please understand that what people online were calling “cute” and “corny”—that is, thousands of Hungarians singing a song of victory written by a queer Indian man from Zanzibar who forty years ago broached the Iron Curtain and brought not only rock music but also something poignant and surprising and deeply affirming—was a lot more than cute.

In a country still obsessed with a 1953 football victory over England and the 16th century Ottoman invasion, in a country that won’t toast with beer because of stuff that went down in 1849, a song is never just a song.

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A similar, but simpler story of echoes: “Ruszkik haza!” (Russians, go home!) was what my father and his classmates were shouting in the streets in 1956 before their revolution was crushed. And here’s last Sunday night in the metro:

And three more quick things.

First: This Bluesky response to a friend’s post is the most understandable lay summation I’ve seen.

Second:

Certified goddess Kate McKinnon managed pull this off few years ago, almost perfectly. She learned it from her driver when she was in Budapest for filming:

Third:

As an extremely strange thank-you to paid subscribers, after the jump is the funniest music video I’ve ever seen, from 1968 Hungary. It will change your life, for better or worse; I’m not responsible for which.