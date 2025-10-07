In 2016, I began interviewing key people in Chicago about the early days of AIDS. I was writing a novel (The Great Believers) that dealt with that time, and it proved much more useful to meet with real people than to lock myself away in the library. Nearly as soon as I began, I started hearing, again and again, “You really need to sit down with Lori Cannon.” Who was she? “The person you should talk to.” Yes, but who was she? “Lori Cannon.” But like… “She’s a trip.” Okay…

A longtime AIDS activist (I eventually got this out of people, but it wasn’t how they led off), she still ran a food bank providing groceries to Chicago residents living with HIV or AIDS. When I emailed her, she suggested I come meet her at the Edgewater storefront she called “GroceryLand.” We should meet on a Wednesday, she said, because that’s when they were closed. Why she’d want to meet there if they were closed, I didn’t understand yet. I said I’d bring some donations and asked what would be useful. Oatmeal, soup, and tuna, she told me.

Lori in GroceryLand in 2019 (photo credit: Alan Simmons)

Looking back, it’s kind of hilarious that I brought a notepad to our meeting, and anyone who knew Lori will understand why. This wasn’t so much a linear conversation as a barrage of memories and reenactments and wonderful tangents. I got so much out of that first conversation, and just about all I wrote down before I gave up was (I swear to God) “red and green macaw.”

But meanwhile, it became clear why she wanted to meet there. Many of the folks who used GroceryLand had AIDS-related dementia, which meant she wanted to be there so that she could remind them that she was closed. Spend a moment on that one: She wanted to be there on the day they were closed, so she could explain that they were closed. And indeed, four different men tried the door or knocked on the window. Each time, she got up, opened the door, talked to them, and gave them some food anyway. To one man, she had promised a large potted plant, and so she and I spent a few minutes getting it situated on his wheelchair between his feet and legs. He told us how the previous winter, he’d been leaving GroceryLand with bags of groceries and it was snowing; a neighboring store owner started shoveling a path for the wheelchair, all the way to the end of the block—an act of kindness that very indirectly made it into my novel.

Lori with ACT UP Chicago founder Danny Sotomayor and his dog Scout

She was loud enough and fiery enough that you might imagine she’d been born an activist, but when I asked her how it all started she said, “I used to drive buses.”

After studying film at Columbia College Chicago, she worked as a school bus driver (presumably the funnest driver in the world), and also drove Coach buses. In 2020 I interviewed her on the record for an oral history of the 1990 national ACT UP demonstration in Chicago, so I have her own words here: “I started driving for all the shows at the Aerie Crown in the early ‘80s. The headliners, they had their limos. The singers, the dancers, they all rode with me. And where did they want to go at the end of the show? To a club. They looked for a place to dance, meet other gay men.”

She became friends with many of them, and also knew they were getting sick. Some disappeared. This was very early in the AIDS years, but she started volunteering and attending demonstrations. She told the Sun Times in 2019 that the activists “had one thing in common: Everyone we knew was either dead, dying or struggling to help someone who was heading there. We were tired. We were scared. We were angry. And we needed to do something other than sew AIDS quilt panels.”

When she asked her bosses if she could use the buses to transport some patients from Chicago House (an AIDS hospice) to the movies once in a while, she was told no. She “borrowed a bus or two” and did it anyway.

She cofounded an organization called Open Hand that at first delivered meals to AIDS patients too ill to shop or cook. (A bus driver’s knowledge of the city came in handy here.) In its first year, Open Hand delivered 41,476 meals. Eventually the organization became part of the Heartland Alliance and Vital Bridges food pantry programs, although that’s a long story so let’s just call it GroceryLand. She eventually served 400 people a week. The place is full of cardboard cutouts of celebrities and other festive decorations. When we first talked, we sat on comfortable couches at the front of the store.

Me and Lori (and Danny Sotomayor) at my 2018 book launch

Along the way, Lori had become tremendously close with Danny Sotomayor, a young firebrand cartoonist and activist. I don’t know that I’ve ever met anyone as dedicated to keeping someone’s legacy alive as Lori was to Danny’s.

She and Danny didn’t make it to the 1987 march on Washington, but they went the following year to see the AIDS quilt. Danny, who was already HIV positive and felt that he was living on borrowed time, was fired up by the activism on display there. “That day, a sleeping giant came out of him,” she told me in our 2020 interview. After they came home, he led the charge for several local AIDS organizations to join together and rebrand as ACT UP Chicago. She said, “It’s not like these were professional Underground Weathermen. These were people diagnosed, fighting for their lives. He knew he didn’t have a lot of time.”

Lori was useful in the fight. Not only was she willing to lie down in the streets, to get arrested, but she could play beard to an activist friend in order to gain entry to—for instance—a fundraiser for the second Mayor Daley. The protest banner (“THE GOVERNMENT HAS BLOOD ON ITS HANDS” with dramatic drips of red, or “DALEY TELL THE TRUTH ABOUT AIDS”) would stay neatly rolled in her oversized purse until the right moment.

She was there on the streets for that 1990 ACT UP demonstration. The objects of protest were the AMA and health insurance companies headquartered in downtown Chicago, and Cook County Hospital, which refused to allocated AIDS beds for female patients. At one point, Sotomayor and several others gained access to the County Building and went out a window onto a ledge above the street, holding a sign that read “WE DEMAND EQUAL HEALTHCARE NOW.” It was a triumphant moment, but one by one the men were pulled back through the window with unnecessary violence. She told me: “These were people on the third floor of a building downtown, and they weren’t kidding around. Everybody was close to the edge. Danny was shouting. He wanted the crowd to hear that he was willing to take it a step further, if someone at the County Building didn’t pull this Nazi cop in and understand you got people on a ledge. Yes, let it happen. I was wearing this long peasant skirt, and I remember holding it out and thinking, okay, maybe I can catch him in this.”

Danny died in February of 1992, and was survived by his partner, the playwright Scott McPherson. While activists had brought Mayor Daley a long way, Danny’s friends were outraged that after his death, Daley spoke about him as if they’d been close. Scott, not normally as political as Danny had been, decided he needed to show up at an event where Daley would be taking Danny’s name in vain. Scott was in the hospital at this point, and on oxygen. His doctor told him he could go for two hours, but that if he stayed out any longer, the oxygen would run out and he would die.

Lori smuggled him into the event in a wheelchair, because (according to her) people will let you go anywhere if you’re pushing a wheelchair. He weighed about 90 pounds. Lori pushed him up to the front of the crowd and he started yelling at Daley in front of everyone. It was the only time anyone had ever heard him yell. They got him back to the hospital with minutes to spare, and his doctor was waiting out on the sidewalk for them with a fresh tank of oxygen. I won’t name that doctor here because not everything that happened that night was definitely kosher… but anyone who’s read The Great Believers will recognize an echo of that real-life scene, and that doctor’s kindness, near the end of the book.

Lori and I saw each other quite a few more times after that initial meeting, and she was always telling me who said to say hello, or I was passing on love from someone who said “Hug Lori for me!” She was a connector of so many people and worlds, but despite that, despite the fire-engine hair, despite the amazing outfits and fingernails, she wasn’t there to be the center of attention. When she was honored by the state for Pride month in 2020, she emailed me: “When they come to their senses I bet they take it back.”

Lori passed away on August 3rd, far too young at 74—but she’d be quick to remind us what a privilege 74 is.

My first meeting with Lori was on November 2, 2016. We all know what happened six days later. In those days, and in these ones, I could not be more blessed than to have the voices of incredible activists and survivors ringing in my ears.

Please remember:

There are still good people in the world. There are even great people in the world.

If you want to read Lori’s Wall Street Journal obituary (she would find it wild that this exists), you can read it here.

If you want to see her friends’ and admirers’ memories of her, there’s a memorial Facebook page that’s kind of amazing.

If you want to hear Lori’s voice and others on the 1990 ACT UP demonstration, here’s the oral history I wrote.

If you want to do something in Lori’s honor and help the community she worked for so tirelessly, it would be very helpful to donate to GroceryLand. They’re asking for no cash donations, but instead for gifts that go entirely to client needs, as she wanted: Aldi or Jewel gift cards; nonperishable food items; household items, especially toiletries not covered by EBT.

GroceryLand is at 5543 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640; their phone number is (773) 871-7610.

And this is officially from Team Lori:

Turn grief into fuel, Lori wants us to keep up the fight:

Volunteer at your local pantry

Organize a drive for toilet paper and toiletries

Demand dignity and healthcare for all

Speak up when it’s uncomfortable

Love louder