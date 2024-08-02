On January 1, 2020, I had no idea what a strange year was in store for us. But things were already plenty rocky and weird that winter, and I decided to distract myself by posting one original writing prompt a day on Twitter, with the hashtag #366prompts. (It was a leap year!)

I’m so glad I did. Especially once lockdown started, I had a community of writers participating either by posting things in response, or just writing on their own. Several published stories came out of it (cue my proud-mama weeping) and it was also just a lot of fun.

I did the same thing again in 2022, with 365 more. I’m going to post them all here, in four batches—so they’re finally all in one place, and so you can have a whole lot of weird writing prompts, if you want them.

I’m allergic to vague prompts (“Write about a time you were sad!” “What frightens you?”) and much more interested in extremely specific ones that get us writing about things we haven’t already said a hundred times. Also, my brain could generate fifteen of these an hour (thanks, ADHD!) and it was nice to have somewhere to put some of them.

One unsettling thing about assembling all of these* is that I start to see unexpected repetitions, things I didn’t know I was obsessed with: genies, bad teachers and people you went to school with, science fairs, politicians, and for some reason (you’ll see in subsequent posts) specifically Michael Dukakis. I think it’s because is name is fun to say.

(*shoutout here to my former assistant, Keaton, who salvaged these all from Twitter and put them in a literal spreadsheet)

Anyway, here’s the first quarter of them, with some responses that made me happy interspersed.

The creepiest teacher from your high school: You wind up on a plane next to him. He doesn’t recognize you. He’s allergic to the peanuts.

Put a fish tank in one of your preexisting story drafts. The fish have some kind of fungus.

There’s one typewriter repairman left in the state of Maryland.

Go to a museum near you (or go virtually to a museum far away). Walk around a room, and stop at the most disturbing thing you see. Make yourself stare at it for ten full minutes. Then write.

A garden party. A frog. A cracked pitcher of lemonade. Agnes is drunk. The UPS guy joins the party. His name is Jarvis. He’s up to something.

Take the boring adult conversation scene you already wrote, and put a kids’ sleepover in the basement, one they have to deal with every few minutes. If your characters don’t have kids, they’re babysitting.

Your uncle’s trick for slicing tomatoes.

Who is the richest person you know in real life? You wind up alone in this person’s bathroom, and no one will miss you for ten minutes. What do you do?

The Museum of Morality

Pick a character you’re already writing about. Give your character the stomach flu. No, it doesn’t mean they’re pregnant. It’s just the goddamn stomach flu.

Put a Magic 8 Ball in your story.

You live in the city, in a small duplex with a tiny backyard of dirt. A wealthy neighbor calls and says he wants to hire a gardener to make your yard a flower garden, because he can see it from his window and wants to look at something nice.

This is the hotel room where a famous comedian from your childhood overdosed and died.

Write the opening line of a novel. (You don’t have to write the novel.) The opening line has to contain an avocado and a fire hose and the letter Q. This one literally made me cry.

Make a list of every Sarah (or Sara or Sari or Zara) you’ve known in person. Describe them all in detail.

You’re in the international first class lounge at the airport by mistake.

How hard could it be to superglue a butter dish together again?

Meghan is your bartender. It’s Meghan’s last night.

The sociology professor hasn’t shown up to class for a full week now.

The chickens of Moscow

People who work in the drive-thru window at Starbucks get an inordinate number of bee stings.

Find your high school yearbook and open it at random. Slam a finger down, and write about the kid you’re pointing to.

The mother of the bride is drunk.

Take a central location in the thing you’re writing, and light it on fire.

What is your relationship to umbrellas?

Setting: Tae Kwon Do belt testing for small children.

There’s a language in which the words for “yes” and “no” are easily mistaken for each other, especially when whispered.

Dog church. It’s a church where you bring your dogs!

You thought you could just drop your kid off at this birthday party and leave, but apparently all the parents are staying and drinking wine while their kids watch the bubble guy perform.

The vending machine in the basement of the rec center.

There are thirty tiny polar bears living in the refrigerator.

Your niece wants to play horses with you.

The story starts with a lost retainer in a college cafeteria. It ends with someone crying about curtains.

Spend a paragraph describing a particularly ugly potato.

Find a boring scene you’ve written, and give a character a yoyo.

You get matched with someone on a dating app, and meet up. S/he does not remember that s/he was in your 8th grade class and incredibly mean to you, but you do.

Charmer’s Almanac

Put your character in a bad situation, and then make it worse. And then make it worse again. And then make it worse again. And then: Gladys shows up.

The doctor gives you a prescription, and when you go to pick it up it’s a genii in a bottle. The pharmacist asks if you have any questions.

Alex is visiting you from Florida, and has never seen snow before.

Open Shakespeare, or a religious text, or something Greek or Roman or mythological, at random. Copy down the first line or fragment that catches your eye. That’s your title.

No matter your gender, catalogue some of the ways in which you are sexist.

The story starts with someone making their own yogurt.

The worst shoes you ever owned.

Two people try very hard to have an affair, but find themselves physically incapable of consummating it.

You’ve gotten someone else’s paycheck in the mail.

Your character’s friend is involved in an essential oils pyramid scheme.

Take the story you’ve attempted, the one that isn’t working, and make it a Christmas story. Your characters don’t have to celebrate Christmas; it just has to be December 25th.

Your own face starts appearing on Missing posters in your neighborhood.

Whatever thing you’re working on, put a Monopoly game in there within the next three paragraphs.

It’s Jorge’s last day at the Butterball Turkey hotline, and he has nothing to lose.

Tornadoes can fully pluck chickens but leave them alive.

[This is true.]

Every person you meet today within the context of their job (barista, Lyft driver, dental receptionist), ask them what’s the strangest thing that’s happened to them at work. Pick one to write about.

The story starts with someone window-shopping for cowboy boots, and ends with the funeral of a high school history teacher.

Write a story from the viewpoint of Vanna White.

You take a mail-in DNA test, and a week later the FBI calls.

What item of clothing have you owned the longest?

When you get to heaven, it turns out there’s a lot of exercise equipment involved.

Take a boring character in a thing you’re already writing, and reveal that they were a child oboe prodigy.

Setting: the 8th birthday party of a guy born on Leap Day 32 years ago. It’s 8-year-old themed.

The chiropractor has been murdered in his office. You were his last appointment of the day.

Strep foot. It’s a thing.

Click “random” on Wikipedia, click the most interesting hyperlink from that page, then the most interesting hyperlink from THAT page. Go eight levels in; the page you landed on is your subject.

Feuding ice cream parlors.

Describe eating a scented candle.

The grown siblings still play the arcane Frisbee game they invented as kids, every time they’re all together.

Self defense class for college freshmen. It’s taught by Walter the security guard.

It turns out that all this time, owls were a hoax.

[I believe that at the time I wrote this one, the whole “Birds Aren’t Real” satirical conspiracy theory wasn’t really a big thing]

The mysterious cookies in the teachers’ lounge.

A celebrity starts a salad dressing brand. Not that celebrity. Another one.

What is wrong with your back?

Your elementary school bathroom. Describe it in detail.

The church youth group retreat is in the same hotel as a witch conference.

What color is the letter E?

That is not your granola.

St. Patrick’s less famous brother, Cormac the Mild

What ever happened to your prom date? (bonus prompt if you didn't go to prom: what'd you do instead?)

A wallet left on the sidewalk as a psychological experiment.

The story starts with three children finding a high school history textbook in the woods.

Saturdays are for inventory.

Write the first sentence of a story. It must contain a broken umbrella, a British monarch, and the letter X.

What is your relationship to stretch marks?

The jar of kimchi in the back of the fridge. You don’t know how old it is.

Go back to the last short piece you finished writing (but that you’re not happy with yet) and force yourself to add one more paragraph or stanza to the end. If things had to keep going, where would they go?

You drive past your old house, and the new owner is taking out the lilac bushes.

Set a story at a mountain resort that hasn’t changed in a hundred years.

Your character puts on last spring’s light coat for the first time in eleven months, and finds a love note someone slipped in there last year.

Take a scene you’ve already written and put it in a hotel room. The couple in the room next door is having way too much fun.

What did the Spanish teacher get fired for?

Go back to a recent draft and add five different smells. At least one of them must be wretched.

That nice young couple from the cruise.

Whatever you’re writing, find a way to get your character to a religious service. Especially if it’s one they’re uncomfortable with.

The thing you know a weird amount about because you did a report on it in grade school.