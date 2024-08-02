SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Olmsted's avatar
Mark Olmsted
Aug 2

Oh my God, I found it. (Although I have the original prompt as:

"The UPS guy joins the party. His name is Jarvis. He’s up to something."

Millie couldn't believe her friends hired a stripper for her bachelorette party. She was a 57-year old widow, after all, and a librarian to boot. Totally not her style. But the women gathered in her backyard garden looked at this admittedly well-built UPS deliveryman with the same bewildered look on their faces that she had. "I'm sorry" he said. "I rang the doorbell and knocked, but obviously you couldn't hear. I'm Jarvis, by the way."

Well, of course he was going to strip, what UPS delivery person ever felt the need to introduce himself by name? But he didn't start taking off his shirt, held no package, no clipboard. This was very, very strange.

Brenda, ever helpful (and hopeful) asked "What can we do for you, Jarvis?"

"I'm looking for Millicent Hopeweather."

The girls tittered at the strange name, knowing their host only as Millie, and her last name only as her late husband's, Goldsby. It took a few seconds for it to dawn on them that Jarvis was talking about their soon-to-be-married-again friend, at which point all gazes landed on her.

Millie made a quick, instinctual calculation of Jarvis' age, around 35, and suddenly knew exactly what he was about to say.

"I think you're my mother."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christina's avatar
Christina
Aug 2

I feel as if I’ve just found my lost keys. These prompts lead to me to sign up for a subscription. Then life got exceedingly hard. This time I’m not squandering the opportunity to create. In fact, I have worked with the last typewriter repairman in Maryland.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture