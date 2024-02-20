SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Deer's avatar
Timothy Deer
Feb 20, 2024

Iconic ranking of "Best ways to order".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Becky's avatar
Becky
Feb 20, 2024

I love that you took the time (lots of it?!) to write this guide to paperbacks! Perhaps now I'll have to explain to one fewer person why they have to wait a year to get a paperback edition of that new novel, or what we mean when we say "mass market." Enjoy the paperback tour!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture