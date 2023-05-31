SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicole's avatar
Nicole
May 31, 2023

I disagree with only one thing here - you SHOULD buy Rebecca's story collection, Music for Wartime, it's fantastic. Art and beauty in the midst of a brutal and chaotic world.... readers need the A and the b.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Erika Dreifus's avatar
Erika Dreifus
Jun 1, 2023

Rebecca, I'm going to share this with my students next semester (I'll be teaching an undergraduate course on Contemporary Jewish Short Stories). In the meantime, if you haven't yet seen my thread in celebration of Short Story Month *and* Jewish American Heritage Month, it's here: https://twitter.com/erikadreifus/status/1653025385607462914

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture