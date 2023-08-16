SubMakk

Mark Olmsted
Aug 16, 2023

Give me a writer who employs any of those four techniques and I will show you a person who behaves passive-aggressively in real life, and who is most like to vaguebook on FB. There's an element of "testing" to the communication style - "if you really care, you will ask., or be patient enough to wait till all is explained." It's irritating. And for crying out loud, if an editor, or mentor, or trusted reader points it out, don't react defensively. JUST FIX IT. Those who won't haven't grasped the one thing I always tell my students on the first day: "All writing is rewriting." And rewriting is harder than writing. Some people just can't bear that they didn't get it right the first time, they are just awaiting validation, not constructive criticism. Some seem to believe that writing is not hard work. It's like raising children - the toughest job you'll ever love, as the old Peace Corps ad went.

I personally take great pleasure in finding ways to situate the reader with orienting details, the kind found in the literary examples you gave. In prison, I was transferred to 6 different places with very distinct personalities, and in my memoir, I had to characterize them in quick and vivid strokes, only getting very detailed about one week in a cacophonous hell-hole, where the physical layout was extremely important.

Clarity in this regard is super-important if your audience includes audiobook readers. It's annoying enough to feel lost when you're reading a book-book, but you can go back a few pages to check. If it happens in an audiobook, it's lethal.

Thank you for this, as usual.

Maggie Smith
Aug 16, 2023

I'm one of those magazine editors you talk about and I agree - that's a common frustration reading short stories that are submitted - the confusion about where we are, who these people are, which leads to why should I care? Or more precisely, I don't care because you've confused me. One rule for writers (and there aren't many) Don't make your reader feel dumb.

