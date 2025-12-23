This Christmas Eve Eve and/or 9th day of Hanukah and/or Kwanzaa Countdown Season, I have made you a present, and it is 90% of the weird Zillow photos in my Zillow folder. I’m ignoring the “post too long for email” warning that Substack helpfully gives me, because honestly what we’re really celebrating is the end of 2025, a year that would have gotten its own ominous section title in my high school history book, and we deserve diversions. So here are the homes of some people who should be paying more taxes.

If you’re new here, sorry, this is sometimes a Zillow account, please just bear with us.

The Department of Confounding:

Is it… A time-out box? The spot for a tiny doll bed? The outline of where SpongeBob was murdered?

If you’ve ever wished for LESS counter space in your kitchen, have you tried… nude statuary? You can dress him up in little costumes to match your food themes! If you have oily hands you can use them to polish his little tushy!

Department of I Hate This Trend:

I keep seeing these weird glass additions to older houses. Presumably it’s to keep the cold air out but also… does this not look exactly like the serial killer box from You?

Department of Inept Realtors:

You could stage a home by making it look homey, OR you could make it look like a divorced guy moved in two months ago with no furniture and plans to leave as soon as Belinda takes him back.

Nothing says “real humans live here” like 17 bananas, artfully arranged directly on the counter.

Gahhhh! I mean, 1% chance it’s just a really eerie painting.

Department of Delightful Realtors:

THIS realtor, on the other hand, has nailed it. And Miss Panda always has the best gossip.

Department of Extremely Questionable Design Choices:

Took me a while to see that this thing is hanging from a chain and therefore probably spinning in disconcerting circles, casting moving lobster shadows in the dark, blowing around dangerously whenever those lovely big doors are open. But bonus points for having a sense of humor and for this being way better than actual taxidermy.

Can anyone explain to me even one logical seating arrangement for this room? Or why you’d paint three squares to fill in the rest of the wall rather than getting a TV that actually fills the space? Or why that color palette screams 1992, precisely?

I first took this display for the least motivational swimming quotes ever, but a Google search suggests this is the conceptual art of Lawrence Weiner, whose work has been selling for over $200k. MAYBE the terms of sale stipulated that it be displayed in a room with as much moisture and chlorine fumes as possible? Ironically, this piece is neither out of harm’s way nor in view of most, and you probably also shouldn’t touch it.

Imagine sitting on one of those chairs with a glass of red wine that you desperately want to set down. Are you going for a) the tiny end tables that are already filled with statuary; b) George Jetson’s coffee table, which is quite out of arm’s reach and probably slippery; or c) the seat cushion beside you and/or the floor, where the slightest accident will splosh it all over the white fabric? Homey!

Department of Fanciness:

You know you’ve reached Old Money status when your house has a name, like Biltmore or The Breakers, but if you really want to signal your importance in society, pick something like “Significant Mansion” so people will know you’re classy!

(Okay, odds are this belongs under Inept Realtors, but still.)

(For the curious, this is said Significant Mansion, and while it is indeed a mansion, it looks pretty new to me (no year is given) and I feel like if you’re gonna name your house it needs to be at least 100 years old, or you need to be an eccentric robber baron, or it needs to be by the seaside and the name needs to be, like, “Shell We Dance.”)

Department of Narrative Possibility:

I see this and I just really want the story of how they got the piano up the stairs, and how the movers felt about it.

Department of Maximalism:

I am of course referring to the hairstyles.

Department of Child Safety:

Cool table if absolutely no toddlers ever enter your house ever on any condition ever.

Department of What the Actual Fuck:

We could talk all day about the product placement and the taste level, but my real concern is that if I enter a room like this, I’m going to expect it to smell like Chanel—and at absolute best, it smells like the spray on the back of the toilet, which (I zoomed in) is lemon-scented.

I love a built-in bookshelf. I also love doing the limbo! And yet I do not love this room. (If anyone has a theory, please share it. This one’s been driving me nuts.)

Either this is the alien teleportation room or they took the stripper pole out for the photo shoot.

I am very concerned that the couple in the portrait uses this room for role-playing shenanigans, and I do not think you should ever touch those saddles.

POV: You’re on a date and you ask to use the bathroom, and…

Department of Unfortunate Irony:

Very cool art. But if you live in a many-million-dollar house and can afford said art, I feel like… the nihilism and/or poverty connotations here are maybe in poor taste?

Department of A-Woo-Gah!

Two things bother me here. One is that it’s two right hands. The other is that this looks exactly like some drunk guy at a party who thinks it’s funny to make grabby hands at what he most definitely calls your “honkers.”

Department of I Want To Go To There:

I genuinely love this. It needs new linens and some fairy lights, but this is an A+ use of an urban balcony, and I hope whoever buys this place lives their best life out there with daytime naps and stargazing.