SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Douglas's avatar
Ann Douglas
Nov 17

I learned a cool timeline transition trick from watching a particular episode of THE WEST WING. Each time they needed to switch timelines, they had a character walking through a door. Then, voila!, that same character was walking out a door in a scene in the other timeline. It was elegant and it worked well because they only did this in that one episode. (If they'd done this in every single episode, it would have gotten pretty tedious pretty fast.) In terms of a connection to writing fiction, I'm thinking of scenes where a character is interacting with an object--and then that object transports them to a memory. Or something similar....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Irene Grumman's avatar
Irene Grumman
Nov 17

I learned that the scene of lovers frantically tearing off their clothes has become cliche, boring. Even if I wrote a graphic sex scene, I'd concentrate on touch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture