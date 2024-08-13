I posted recently about the two years (2020 and 2022) in which I posted a very specific writing prompt every day on Twitter. I’m going to post the second half of my 2020 posts here, and then DON’T WORRY, I’ll post some other stuff for a while before walloping you with the other 365.

If you care to, please feel free to share in the comments anything they inspire…

In this batch is where we get my apparent obsession with Michael Dukakis, plus school science fairs, ukuleles, and janitors. Why? We’ll never know.

Write the first line of something. It must include a thunderstorm, the Miss USA pageant, a senatorial election, the word "partial," and the name Stephanie.

Write a story, poem, or essay addressed to Kermit the Frog. It does not need to be ABOUT Kermit the Frog, and in fact it's better if it isn't. It's just narrated to him.

Humans have never observed eels mating. Ever. Eel mating has never been witnessed. This is a true thing. Write about it. These eels are apparently not mating, you pervs

Put a jigsaw puzzle in your story, one that's driving your characters nuts, but for Pete's sake don't make it symbolic.

Write about a fictional academic conference for a thing that you're obsessed with and know way too much about anyway.

The story starts with someone peeling bark off a birch tree, includes a Jell-O recipe gone awry, an angry asbestos instructor, and a fire sale, and it ends when June finally tells her husband what's in the coffee can. It's a story about vengeance.

Put a school science fair in your work-in-progress. Not a memory of one, an actual one. Maybe your character has to judge, or maybe it's going on down the hall from something else. Maybe their kid is doing an experiment with peas.

Let your characters have the most ridiculously elaborate dinner possible. Describe it way too much. You can always cut back later.

Write a full paragraph about your own wrists.

Write a story that's set on a yacht. Your point-of-view character is tremendously uncomfortable. This one will do nicely.

Write a physical description of the worst teacher you had in high school. But be kind.

How do people get your name wrong? How do you feel about it?

Your specific memories of National Geographic Magazine.

Your story needs more marshmallows.

Write the first line of something new. It must contain the word "salamander," a joke about Richard Nixon, a solar panel, and a bagel with cream cheese.

Take a scene you've set in a restaurant, kitchen, or coffeeshop, and instead put it in: 1) a museum of natural history 2) a Michaels 3) the bleachers at a high school graduation.

Put more weather in your story, but not rain. Give a character a sunburn or throw in a tornado watch or an air quality warning. Don't make it symbolic; make it change something.

The story starts when Danny, late to work, opens a liter of root beer from the fridge and it explodes all over the kitchen. There's no time to clean it up, so the roommates are going to come home to this.

Write about getting a milkshake with an historical figure.

Write a story, poem, or essay called "Jack Ruby, Jack Ruby"

A diamond bracelet in the parking lot. There's no one around it could belong to. So it's yours.

Three people are sitting around having a crying contest. They're trying to see who can make themselves cry first.

Make up a saint. This is Saint Polycarp of Smyrna, Patron Saint Against Earaches, but he is taken (and also real)

Swimmer's ear*

A black bear

A hangover

Eugene Debs

Fiddlehead ferns

Miss Universe

Botox

Salami

A foghorn The carbon monoxide detector goes off [*they clearly did not pray hard enough to St. Polycarp]

A notorious celebrity is finally, with a pandemic face mask, able to enjoy going out in public without being recognized.

A shoe is on fire.

That IS a banana in your pocket.

Virginia Woolf has to go to Ikea.

Divorced at 34, Eleanor decides to marry the wealthiest man she can and systematically give away all his money.

Put an ant farm in your story. (If you never had an ant farm, do know that the first 5 days are watching them dig tunnels and eat, and the last 20 days are watching them slowly bury their dead.) Anyway: Ant farm!

Halfway through the story, your character gets a terrible haircut.

Mike just texted his priest by mistake.

Here are some names for you.

Nick Fever

Lynn Grotsky

Cassa Blain

Kiki Strom

Anders Chang

Daphne Drumke

Brooke Casey-Broom

Jameka Brunt

Slobodan Stankovic

Chas Bruno

Egan Cartwright

JP Kristiansen

Arunima Kaur

Minstrel cramps.

Think of a dead writer whose work you would like to inspire your own. Print or tear out a photo of the author. Sleep with it under your pillow, and invite them to haunt your dreams.

Samantha has fallen off her bike and badly bloodied her leg. She's a block from her ex's house (where he now lives with his new wife) but miles from any other help. So...

Put an ice cream truck in your story. Your adult characters hear it and decide they really want an ice cream novelty.

A haunted vending machine.

You're staying at the same hotel as a congressional representative you absolutely loathe.

Taste something in your house that is not edible. Write a sentence about what it tastes like.

Open a novel from your shelf. Copy down the last line, and make it the first line of a new story. (If you ever publish it, credit the source, etc. etc.)

Write a story called "Make It Stop."

Give your character an intense craving for a specific food that is currently unavailable to them. Describe it in excruciating detail.

Sadie is getting a Brazilian wax, and she ends up telling absolutely everything to her waxer because why not.

If you have to have your characters just sitting around eating while they talk, here are some non-boring things they could eat:

- Crab legs

- Fondue

- Outrageously spicy saag paneer

- Undercooked lasagna

- Pot pie with a staple in it

- Mochi

Write the first line/s of something new. It must contain a bottle of lotion, a Christmas cake, Jennifer's ex showing up on the news, someone from South Africa, and a feeling of tremendous joy.

Frédéric Chopin and Kate Chopin enjoy a bowl of oatmeal together.

The story starts with someone shopping for goody bag supplies for an eight-year-old's presidential themed birthday party.

Write an entire short story set in line for a ride at Disney World.

You've inherited a parrot that used to belong to your aunt, and the parrot starts spilling family secrets.

Kiki LaFontaine, the queen of the Shell station parking lot.

The funeral of your ex's aunt. You always liked her. She always liked you.

The Serbian tennis star has signed an endorsement deal for Janet's yoghurt company, but he's being a major pain in the ass about it. [Why did I choose to spell “yoghurt” this way? We’ll never know, but you have to spell it that way in the story.]

Make your characters pull an all-nighter. See what happens when they're deliriously tired.

A college sophomore named Alpine.

A famously disgraced senator is now a poli sci professor at the university near you. You see him every day at the coffee shop.

A five-year old named Phoenix. She hasn't taken off her Santa pajama top in a week even though it's September. She wants you to help her with her Legos.

Dave has a new can crusher. Everyone at this party wants to figure out what it can crush besides cans.

It's 1988, and the office of this video store needs new ant traps. That bottle of Mountain Dew has been in the window for a month now. Jason and Sarah have been flirting all summer, but they both go back to college soon.

You're having tea with Geraldine Ferraro at a coffee shop in heaven. She wants to know everything that's happened since she died in 2011. But you have no reason to tell her the truth. Try not to break her heart.

Give your character a middle school science fair project to help out with, in the middle of everything else. Slicing worms or growing bean plants in the dark or painting a solar system.

Halfway through the exam, your gynecologist reminds you that the two of you went to high school together.

Whatever you're writing, put a very depressing salad in the next paragraph or stanza.

20 years into the future, all the old leftover cruise ships are being used as floating liberal arts colleges.

They unfreeze Walt Disney.

Sean and Isla break up on the fourth day of their vacation. They have three days left at Sandals Montego Bay.

The story starts with a broken pair of headphones, includes a hedgehog and a stoned grandmother, and ends when Margot joins the PTA. Thematically, it's about both vengeance and dread. The epigraph is from MacBeth.

Everyone finds out via an intra-office email that the office will be used for a porn shoot. Two months later, Sean lets everyone know he's found the video online.

Set something at a plastic surgery recovery spa.

Write something titled "Okay, Breathe."

The story starts when Donna, who lives alone, walks out into her kitchen and finds a silver dollar circle of blood on the floor. She's not bleeding, and there's no one else there.

It's 1933 and Jo March is 90 years old. She's on a final tour of Europe, and finds herself in Germany, where Hitler has just been appointed Chancellor.

Tony asks his teenage niece to be in the local television commercial for his Honda dealership. Her parents make her say yes.

The Girl Scout sleepover in the annex room of the library. Jasmine and Emily are chaperoning, but they hate each other. It's pouring rain.

The Delia's catalogue, circa 1996.

A list of all the worst things a teacher ever said to you.

Jane Austen is cheating at whist She WOULD, too

After a freak electric storm, all the fish and sea creatures at the aquarium downtown break out of their tanks and start swimming in the air through the city. They're everywhere.

A horse camp for girls that teaches abstinence.

In 1577, Martin Frobisher gave up on finding the Northwest Passage because he'd found gold. (!) He brought Queen Elizabeth 200 tons of gold ore. (!) It was actually iron pyrite. England used it for road metaling. Frobisher's financing collapsed. Here he is, the poor idiot

The teenage employees of this ice cream shop are allowed to try to invent new flavors.

Give one of your characters a signature color she insists on wearing even when it isn't totally appropriate.

You've been seated at this wedding reception between exes. They're getting very drunk and both talking to you like the other one isn't there. You have a UTI, and so you aren't drinking, but the salmon dip is amazing.

This one dude brings his ukulele EVERYWHERE.

Put someone deeply sketchy into your story. Not a villain, just a really sketchy person. A guy who sleeps on people's couches and steals their peanut butter.

A college boy is dying of cancer. 3 different girls sleep with him, out of pity, and he tells them he doesn’t need a condom because he’s infertile. They all get pregnant, and all have babies due right around the same time, after his death.

Take one character from your work-in-progress and reveal that as a child, they starred in a Frosted Flakes commercial.

Write a very sad short story from the point of view of your favorite childhood cartoon character.

The absolute worst kid on your 6th grade soccer team has grown up to become a presidential advisor.

Your child ends up at college with the child of a politician you loathe. They're in the same history class.

The local high school film club has asked to shoot in your backyard by that weird old tree.

On March 12th, Michelle's daughter brought home the 2nd grade hamster to care for over spring break. School has been remote ever since, and Dusty the Third is still in the house.

The story starts with Denise opening the wrong car door. It includes a Richard Nixon impersonation, a rotten lemon, and a woman who plays the piano with her eyes closed. It ends when Ralph revisits his old high school and confronts the janitor.

The 8th grade class trip to the state capital. The kids are going to read their essays to the Lieutenant Governor.

Write about all the Halloween costumes you remember wearing as a kid, and what they said about you/your family/your obsessions/the weather.

Give a character a really big fuzzy sweater to wear. One they can hide inside when they're uncomfortable.

Put a pandemic sourdough starter in your story.

Set a story entirely on Zoom. You know you want to.

All five of Jeremy's parents show up to the parent-teacher conference.

When a starfish's arm is cut off, it can grow a new arm. But also, the arm can grow a new starfish.

Ellen has locked her keys in her car, which is parked right in the drop-off circle of the ER.

Think hard about the jobs your characters have, especially any vague jobs where people just vaguely go to an office. Give a character a more interesting job.

Like:

dog trainer

curator of a house museum

aquarium installer

stain tester

middle school band teacher

donor liaison for a zoo

theater costume shop assistant

librarian in a sheet music library

salad maker at a deli salad counter

HR rep for an Italian restaurant chain

owner of three gas stations

beer tour guide

location scout

somelier

violin repair person

insurance rep in a plastic surgeon's office

or, not an insurance rep, but like the person who does the insurance paperwork. that person.

makeup artist

secretary to the CEO of a major chain of coffee shops

one of the last remaining travel agents

publicity director for a beauty pageant

calendar designer

fraternity house mother

order fulfiller for a costume company

pediatric dental hygienist

podiatrist

director of the Iowa tourism board

electronics instruction translator

country club party planner

vending machine maintenance

French tutor

Roberta has a bumper crop of giant zucchini in her garden, and no one wants them, so she’s going to make zucchini bread for literally everyone in town. She’ll have to deliver it all door to door.

What smells do you associate with your high school?

What foods do you associate with your grandparents? [I absolutely disavow this one. This one is extremely predictable and boring, straight out of some sad “things to write about” book that’s on sale for $2.99. Write instead about that book, and its author, who is a failed Olympic handball player.]

Joanie moves back to her hometown and gets a job as a prison guard. A girl she went to school with is incarcerated there.

Bea and Calvin are in the airport bar, arguing over whether the guy standing in the corridor on his phone is or is not Michael Dukakis. Spoiler alert: It is.

Whatever you're writing, put the 1919 Black Sox scandal in the next paragraph or stanza.

The smell of TV Guide.

Jerry went on Wheel of Fortune in 1986 and he still has that Dalmatian statue by the fireplace. He never mentions it till the end of dinner party when everyone's pretty drunk. His wife is so sick of it.

Partway through your story, make a pen explode all over someone's hands.

The house at the end of the block is handing out Kit Kats to the kids but heavily spiked hot cider to the adults. Lindsey is ladling it out dressed as a sexy flight attendant.

A brother and sister show up at your house claiming they grew up there in the '60s. You agree to let them look around. Big mistake.

Locate 3 agents of potential chaos in your story. One should be a person (e.g., unreliable friend, liar, witch), one an atmospheric element (lightning storm, wind), and one situational (election, a sickness, roach infestation). Let them at it.

You wake up dead, and here is all the food you've ever eaten, laid out in chronological order in an endless banquet hall.

The Diary Exchange Program.

It's the night of the 1988 presidential election (Bush v. Dukakis), and Tara is watching the returns come in at the nursing home where she works, along with the elderly residents. They are almost unanimously Bush supporters. She's for Dukakis. Plot twist, it’s OLYMPIA Dukakis.

Close your internet tabs and open a Word doc. Close your eyes and take ten deep breaths. Write whatever the hell you feel like. If you think you can do it, write with your eyes closed. Keep writing for five minutes, no matter what.

A Russian student arrives at Harvard in the fall of 1932. He can't speak much English but he becomes popular by introducing everyone to Russian coffee.

Write about your memories of the 2000 election and recount.* Not necessarily the election itself, but the sensorial and environmental details.

*If you were a baby, then write about what it feels like not to have a bad back yet.

Meg and the other potential contestants on this reality show have been put up in a cheap hotel. There's another round of interviews and psych evals left. The producers have taken their phones away. They aren't supposed to interact.

You thought that was a dead bird on the sidewalk, but it was a milkweed pod.

Pick a color to infuse into your work-in-progress. Never name the color; just put at least five things into the piece that we'll assume are that color.

Write the first sentence of a story about revenge. It must include the name Vlad, a purple Sharpie, a description of a great-aunt's face, and a question mark.

Hang upside down off a bed, or do a headstand if you can. When you have a sentence to write, sit normally and write it. Then invert again until you have another sentence. It might be crap, but you can always say you wrote it upside down.

Write a story that starts when Blair and Rodney walk into Target, and ends when they walk out of Target.

This is from the Wikipedia page for the French actor François Berléand. The footnote only takes you to the ISBN for his memoir. No other explanation. What could this possibly be about?

Give your character a very specific collection, one they're super knowledgeable about. Moths or pint glasses or antique lightbulbs or whatever. Use their quest for a rare addition as the impetus for going across town to an unfamiliar neighborhood.