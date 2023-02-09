SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy's avatar
Wendy
Feb 9, 2023

This post was great, what a feat!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Olmsted's avatar
Mark Olmsted
Feb 9, 2023

Good other things to say: [BE SPECIFIC]

"Only you, and maybe two other authors, could get me out of the house on a Tuesday night. It was so worth it. Maybe I'll conquer this creeping agoraphobia after all."

"I was secretly hoping you'd read my favorite passage, where _______ discovers that _________ did _________, but the one you chose was even better."

"The [name of fairly well-known author] recommended your book to me. She literally cried, because she found it so moving, but also I think because she wanted to have written it."

"Thank you for the narrator you chose. He made the book into a night at the theater every time I listened, and so I hired him to do my book, and he was just as fantastic." [okay, that one only applies to Rebecca.]

"Do you play music when you write?" [if, yes] Can you post a playlist on your substack?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture