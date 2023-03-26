SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harriet Chessman's avatar
Harriet Chessman
Mar 26, 2023

So inspiring, Rebecca! Thank you!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Olmsted's avatar
Mark Olmsted
Mar 26, 2023

Sorta thinking "Madonna in a Fur Coat" falls into the envelope structure of the narrator who discovers the past of the actual protagonist through this diary. And that ending in which a discovery in the present reframes an entire lifetime. I'm not sure if that fits here or will in Part III, but there is no example I know of as more powerful than the ending of Maupassant's "The Necklace" when (spoiler alert) Mathilde Loisel finds out she's lived in drudgery for 10 years over fake jewels that were worth "500 francs, at most!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture