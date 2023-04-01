SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brett Rushforth's avatar
Brett Rushforth
Apr 1, 2023

I’d forgotten how much I love that closing from Proulx. The last sentence would be an eye roller if not for the lyrical reflection on possible impossibilities before it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture