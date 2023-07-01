SubMakk

Discussion about this post

Ann Douglas
Jul 1, 2023

A month or two ago, I was watching a TV documentary about a small town that had been through hard times. They interviewed a real person named Cat Monster. I don't remember anything else about the documentary except her name. So if I end up with a character named Gerbil Demon in some future book, you'll know why.

Jul 8, 2023

😂😂😂 As someone who hates naming characters and I constantly on baby name websites, I appreciated this greatly.

