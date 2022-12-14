SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Star Wuerdemann's avatar
Star Wuerdemann
Dec 15, 2022

I legitimately laughed out loud throughout reading this book and read parts to my husband. I, too, was fascinated by the translation from the French and how it managed to stay funny. I suspect if I could read the Albanian it would be howlingly funny.

The reverence and fear for the tape recorder: priceless. The wife's journey--brilliant. And planted so perfectly in the opening pages. By the end of the book, I was a little in love with both scholars.

I've never read anything like this book; I'm not typically drawn to farcical novels but maybe I've been wrong not to be?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harriet Chessman's avatar
Harriet Chessman
Dec 14, 2022

This is an amazing description of this novel, Rebecca! Whoa! You yourself are 100% amazing, to be diving into all this reading in translation with such panache and thought. I do have one novel to suggest -- THE SAFE HOUSE, by Christophe Boltanski, translated by a wonderful young translator, Laura Marris. (She's also recently translated The Plague with great beauty.) The Safe House is (according to the University of Chicago description) an "ingeniously structured, lightly fictionalized account of [Boltanski's Jewish] grandparents and their extended family [during World War II, in Paris]. The novel unfolds room by room—each chapter opening with a floorplan— introducing us to the characters who occupy each room, including the narrator’s grandmother--a woman of “savage appetites”--and his uncle Christian, whose haunted artworks would one day make him famous." I'm sure you already have more suggestions than you need! but if not, this one is great!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture