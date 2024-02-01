SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caroline Smrstik's avatar
Caroline Smrstik
Feb 4, 2024

I still think this is one of the best reading (group? list?) ideas I have ever encountered. If I can’t discover a place by going there physically to explore, food, literature, and language are the next best.

2023 was too floppy for me, so maybe I will be going to Africa in 2024.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leandra's avatar
Leandra
Feb 1, 2024

At the National Book Awards this year, both the author and the translator of one of the winning books came to the stage and received an award. It's nice to see that they're getting more recognition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture