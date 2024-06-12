SubMakk

Mark Olmsted's avatar
Mark Olmsted
Jun 12, 2024

I haven't read the book, I just want to say I saw a documentary on French TV focusing on crucial moment in the 20th century, and this one was all about October/November 1956, Hungary and the Suez Crisis. It fascinates me how disparate crises seem to converge temporally -- and I would bet there IS a doctoral dissertation on this!

Charu Gupta
Jul 25

I'm trying to see the rest of your reading list! Can you share the titles and authors please so I can add them to my own list of reading? I love everything you read and write!

