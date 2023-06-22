SubMakk

Discussion about this post

Rebecca Makkai
Jun 22, 2023

For those keeping track, here's the complete list of my reading so far:

Hungary - Magda Szabo, The Door

Croatia - Vesna Parun, You With Hands More Innocent

Bosnia - Semezdin Mehmedinovic, My Heart

Austria - Elfriede Jelinek, The Piano Teacher

Albania - Ismail Kadare, The File on H

Greece - Alexandros Papadiamantis, The Murderess

Turkey - Sabahattin Ali, Madonna in a Fur Coat,

Syria - Khaled Khalifa, No Knives in the Kitchens of this City

Palestine - Adania Shibli, Minor Detail

Next up:

Lebanon - Hoda Barakat, The Stone of Laughter

Yemen - Zayd Mutee’ Dammaj, The Hostage

Egypt - Latifa Al-Zayyat, The Open Door

Jun 22, 2023

Palestinian existence has long been harrowing and has gone without many global witnesses, so I am heartened to see this novella recommendation and can’t wait to get my order in.

