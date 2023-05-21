SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Olmsted's avatar
Mark Olmsted
May 21, 2023

I have to say, I feel very attached to the summary as set-up, followed by scene, but this is food for thought about checking one's baggage of expectations when cracking open a new book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mo Henderson's avatar
Mo Henderson
May 22, 2023

What an experience it was to read this novel. And this is a wonderful post. I love summary (reading it and writing it) and feel so uncomfortable, even artificial, when I "have to" write a scene. This whole project is giving me permission to buck certain craft truisms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture