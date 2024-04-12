SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Spicer's avatar
Janet Spicer
Apr 12, 2024

I hate ya too. It reads lazy to me, but I could just be old.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jessica Levine's avatar
Jessica Levine
Apr 12, 2024

Oh this is a peeve of mine too. Thank you for enlightening the people!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture