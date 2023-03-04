SubMakk

Mark Olmsted
Mar 4, 2023Edited

I guess we can now use "subscribes to NYT bestselling author Rebecca Makkai's substack and she might recognize our name if we showed up at a signing" as a blurb. Woo-hoo!

I wrote a poem once using only famous first lines of literature. Here are two stanzas:

Once upon a time two or three weeks ago,

I saw the best minds of my generation

borne back ceaselessly into the past.

The past is a foreign country;

they do things differently there.

It was the best of times

the worst of times.

I was born with a gift of laughter

and a sense that the world was mad.

And for a long time,

I went to bed early.

Philippe du Col
Mar 4, 2023

Arretez, stop. So well deserved. "Basque," in it, won't you?

