SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rita Dragonette's avatar
Rita Dragonette
Jan 3, 2023

This is seriously hysterical. In an intellectual way, of course.😚

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike's avatar
Mike
Jan 3, 2023

The AI bots are going to absolutely corner the market on terrible marketing clickbait and Nazi fanfic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture