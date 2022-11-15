Who do I think I am?
Hi, I’m Rebecca Makkai, and I write fiction. That’s a lonely job, and (maybe oddly for a writer) I’m an extreme extrovert. I could take my laptop to Times Square, but instead I write at home and take frequent breaks to interact with actual (albeit digital) humans. You’re less pliable than the characters who live in my head, but often more entertaining…
So, a SubStack it is.
(Hey look, here’s a teeeeeeeny tiny bookshelf of stuff I wrote! You can click on the covers to learn more.)
What you’ll find here
Pretty reliably:
- Writing prompts and advice. I genuinely love teaching writing, and talking about writing, and cheering you on.
- Books — for now, specifically my 84 Books project, in which I’m reading 84 books in translation, in honor of my late father. I’d love for you to join me.
- Bizarre Zillow finds. They are my jam.
- True crime of yore. (Also my jam.)
- Strange etymologies. (I was raised by two linguists. I was handed this jam at birth.)
- Hungarian food. (Listen, I have a lot of jams.)
Unreliably:
- Whatever else floats all of our boats.
Will there be actual jam?
- Probably not. I like the stuff, but I’m afraid of canning because I’m afraid of botulism.
Why you might subscribe
I’ll always put out lots of free content, but I also like to pay bills. (Big electricity fan!) So I’ll do some special posts for subscribers, and every few weeks I’ll do a writing advice column with questions/cries for help from subscribers only. I’ll also post things like deleted scenes from past books or sneak peaks of upcoming ones.
I like you
Really! And I’d love for you to join this community.
