SubMakk
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Go Too Far!
and other answers to your questions about openings
Jan 3
•
Rebecca Makkai
83
Share this post
SubMakk
Go Too Far!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
December 2024
Blurb No More
I'm taking a long blurbing break...but here's how blurbs work, and how to ask for one
Dec 16, 2024
•
Rebecca Makkai
338
Share this post
SubMakk
Blurb No More
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
The View From 1938
But also, a proposal.
Dec 5, 2024
•
Rebecca Makkai
270
Share this post
SubMakk
The View From 1938
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
October 2024
The Near Future, the Recent Past...
and Margaret Atwood in the Penis Museum
Oct 29, 2024
•
Rebecca Makkai
104
Share this post
SubMakk
The Near Future, the Recent Past...
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
Let's Distract Ourselves with Zillow!
I'M NOT STRESSED ARE YOU?
Oct 23, 2024
•
Rebecca Makkai
250
Share this post
SubMakk
Let's Distract Ourselves with Zillow!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
Let's Make Things Tense
More thoughts on openings... (part 2)
Oct 11, 2024
•
Rebecca Makkai
115
Share this post
SubMakk
Let's Make Things Tense
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
September 2024
Hey, Short Stuff!
a new short story class, a book contest, and the best Sudanese short story collection I've ever read!
Sep 24, 2024
•
Rebecca Makkai
80
Share this post
SubMakk
Hey, Short Stuff!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Where Do We Even Start?
No seriously, where do you start a story?
Sep 3, 2024
•
Rebecca Makkai
155
Share this post
SubMakk
Where Do We Even Start?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
August 2024
731 Weirdly Specific Writing Prompts, Batch 2
(184-366)
Aug 13, 2024
•
Rebecca Makkai
73
Share this post
SubMakk
731 Weirdly Specific Writing Prompts, Batch 2
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
What Happened When I Posted 731 Writing Prompts Online (part 1)
(Also, here are 183 of those prompts!)
Aug 2, 2024
•
Rebecca Makkai
204
Share this post
SubMakk
What Happened When I Posted 731 Writing Prompts Online (part 1)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
July 2024
From Your Overextended Correspondent
(My failure to do less, and all the stuff I did instead)
Jul 19, 2024
•
Rebecca Makkai
106
Share this post
SubMakk
From Your Overextended Correspondent
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Zillow Problems, Zillow Solutions
You've got problems, we've got... some pretty questionable rooms
Jul 2, 2024
•
Rebecca Makkai
193
Share this post
SubMakk
Zillow Problems, Zillow Solutions
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts