A CRONE WITH A BOTTLE. Or two.
Sep 26

One of the most unforgettable novels - Sudanese or otherwise – was GHOST SEASON by Fatin Abbas https://wwnorton.com/books/9781324001744.

It’s slow to get started but once it sinks its hooks into you, it won’t let you go. Still thinking about the five POV protagonists, imagining different outcomes for their lives. Read it, if you can.

Thank you, Rebecca Makkai.

