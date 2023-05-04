SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Spicer's avatar
Janet Spicer
May 6, 2023

Really this series, Rebecca! It’s making me rethink the ending of my WIP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Olmsted's avatar
Mark Olmsted
May 6, 2023

I was old enough to have seen all of the initial Newhart, and though I watched the second series sporadically, did tune in to the finale. One of the most brilliant moments in television. (The use of "it was all a dream" to justify a new season on Dallas, in which the popular Bobby could return after having been killed, was a bit more tortured, and then I think it became a hackneyed device and I can't think of a time I've seen it again.) In literature, I tend to remember the endings in which someone is getting on a boat or a train, or off of one, signaling the physical break from the action of the book, or a new beginning for a character. The reader gets to imagine an entire sequel from what the destination evokes. I really like train stations. The end of "Les Jeux Interdits" has one of the most heartwrenching, when the little girl runs through a crowd at the platform, crying out to find "Michel," the boy who has been like a temporary mother to him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture