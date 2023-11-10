SubMakk

SubMakk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracy Bealer's avatar
Tracy Bealer
Nov 10, 2023

I have been reading Bleak House for most of my natural life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wendy's avatar
Wendy
Nov 10, 2023

I have been reading Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill for, uh, three plus years? But I haven't picked it up in months now, so I may need to start over. I like it! It is interesting! I just started it pre-pandemic and then I couldn't read anything of substance for a long time and keep reaching for fiction instead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca Makkai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture